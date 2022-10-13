ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Kris Jenner Has Said About Her Health Issues on ‘The Kardashians’: Updates

By Katherine Schaffstall
 3 days ago
Giving updates. Kris Jenner has shared glimpses into her health issues during the second season of The Kardashians.

Fans first learned that the momager was struggling with her health when the trailer for the Hulu show’s second season was released in August. As new episodes have been released, Kris has become more open about the situation.

“I am finally biting the bullet. I am here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain. I got an extensive set of X-rays, an MRI and a CAT scan and everything else,” she said during the October 13 episode. “I really want to find out what is going on with my hip and hopefully he will have good news.”

The matriarch went on to explain that she had been experiencing pain that was becoming worse over time. “Last week, I literally couldn’t walk. I couldn’t walk from here to there without the cane and I went, ‘This is not good,’” Kris told her doctor.

The mother of six noted that the pain was preventing her from living the type of life she wanted. “That is not something I can tolerate or have the patience for. I have this big, beautiful and fabulous life and so many kids and grandkids that I want to share it with,” Kris said. “All I want to do is fix the problem and move on so I can live the best and fullest life.”

On the October 5 episode, the reality star hinted at having a complicated medical history. “My life would be in chaos if I had to schedule surgery right now with all the work that I have going on,” Kris said after a physical therapist told her to see a specialist. “It makes me want to cry because it scares the s–t out of me. You don’t want to feel like you’re going to be that person on a walker.”

“I can’t tell my kids I’m scared, they have enough problems, they don’t need to worry about mom,” she added. “I’m fine. Most of the time.”

Despite the heavy conversations revolving around her health problems, Kris made light of the situation by joking about some procedures she wants. She admitted that she would “love” to have her boobs redone.

Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Kris’ health problems.

