WHIZ
Gladys Irene Fisher
Gladys I. Fisher, 84 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center of Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on December 23, 1937, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank Elson and Lottie Shiplett-Elson. Gladys was a member of the Cornerstone Full Gospel Church of Duncan Falls and retired from Brockway Glass after over 20 years. She loved to go bowling, playing cards, going on Church trips with the Forerunners, her Senior Citizen trips, and her trips to Amish Country with her sisters.
WHIZ
Margaret Rose Smith
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Jerry Smith, whom she married November 7, 1959; a son, Jeffrey F. (Margaret) Smith; two grandchildren, Ryan (Leslie) Smith and Kaitlin Smith and two brothers, Gordon (Mary) Amos and Jack Amos and a sister Jean Adams. In addition to her parents, she was...
WHIZ
Stuart M. Zwelling
Stuart Monte Zwelling, 67, of Zanesville, died at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his home. He was born May 2, 1955 in Zanesville, a son of the late Jerold and Ruth E. Krauthamer Zwelling. Stuart was a member of the Beth Abraham Synagogue and was in Sales all his life.
WHIZ
Carrel D. DeVolld
Carrel D. DeVolld age 67, of Caldwell, OH passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born March 6, 1955 in Marietta a son of Imogene Carrel DeVolld of Caldwell and the late Donald Lee DeVolld. He was a graduate of the...
WHIZ
Clyde Eugene Tate, Sr.
Clyde Eugene Tate, Sr., 69, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center. Clyde was born December 15, 1952 in Zanesville, son of the late Chauncey W. and Betty E. (McDowell) Tate. In addition to his parents, Clyde is also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Tate and John Tate; and a sister, Bernadine Thomas.
WHIZ
Richard Edwin “Ed” Boehm
A memorial service for Richard Edwin “Ed” Boehm, age 75, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at Faith Bible Church, 12239 Morse Road SW, Pataskala. The family will receive guests at 12 p.m. until the time of the service to reminisce and honor the life of Ed.
WHIZ
Morgan County Heritage Day
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH- A small fall festival shows us that even though time flies and new things happen every day it’s nice to hold on to a piece of history. McConnelsville held its annual Heritage Day as a celebration of the tradition and culture that can be found in Morgan County.
WHIZ
Muskingum County Veterans Day Parade
ZANESVILLE, OH- Zanesville will honor those who fought in order to protect our Nation this November. A Veteran’s Day Parade will take place in downtown Zanesville. There will be be emergency vehicles, 4-H clubs, high school marching bands and Veteran’s groups. Commander of the American Legion and the President of the Muskingum County Veterans Council Eddie Grimes says they’re still looking for participants to take part in the program.
WHIZ
Souper Bowl at Zane State Campus Center
ZANESVILLE, OH-Many took part this weekend in raising money for organizations fighting food scarcity. The annual Souper Bowl benefit took place at Zane State College. Money raised through soup sales went to Eastside Community Ministry, The Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christ Community and Christ’s Table. Lead organizer for the...
WHIZ
Education of Yesterday Show
DRESDEN, OH- As technology advances throughout time, people tend to forget how people were able to live without advanced technology, and there are even kids right now who don’t even know where the food they get in the pantry comes from or how it’s made. The Education of...
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week ten football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week 10 of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio a spot in the playoffs can be earned. With a win over Maysville, Philo will clinch a spot in the DIV post season. Maysville would need a win and some help from other teams to make the post season. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Southtown.
WHIZ
MVL Football Standings
Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through nine weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings. Big School Division. 1. Sheridan (8-1, 5-0, Clinched title outright) 2. Tri-Valley (7-2, 3-1) 3. Maysville (5-4, 2-2)
WHIZ
High School Volleyball Tournament Scores
1st set – Philo 23-25 2nd set -Maysville 26-24 3rd set – Philo 25-17 4th set -Maysville 25-16 5th set FINAL Philo 16-14. The Electrics move on to play East Liverpool the number 2 seed at 7pm on Wednesday. The game will be played at East Liverpool. MORGAN:...
WHIZ
State Patrol Urges Motorists to Watchout for Pedestrians
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently announced an alarming number of pedestrian-related crashes that have occured on Ohio’s roadways over the last five years and Zanesville Post Sgt. Jeff Jirles spoke about some of the conditions that contributed to the number as well as 3 pedestrian fatalities that have occurred in Muskingum County this year.
WHIZ
Linden Avenue Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 has scheduled numerous infrastructure upgrades this year and the projects keep on popping up. ODOT District 5 Public Information Officer Morgan Overbey announced a long overdue upgrade that will be happening right here in Zanesville. “Over the last couple weeks,...
WHIZ
Commissioners Bidding for New Sewer Truck
ZANESVILLE, OH- A short bid opening took place at the Muskingum County Commissioners Office this morning. The Commissioners held a bid opening for a new truck for the Sewer Department. Commissioner Mollie Crooks spoke about why the Sewer Department needed a new vehicle. “The bid that we considered today was...
