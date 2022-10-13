Gladys I. Fisher, 84 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center of Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on December 23, 1937, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank Elson and Lottie Shiplett-Elson. Gladys was a member of the Cornerstone Full Gospel Church of Duncan Falls and retired from Brockway Glass after over 20 years. She loved to go bowling, playing cards, going on Church trips with the Forerunners, her Senior Citizen trips, and her trips to Amish Country with her sisters.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO