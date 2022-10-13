ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

advantagenews.com

Free breakfast on Veterans Day

Local businesses are joining forces to offer a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Veterans Day. It’s called Breakfast for a Hero and will be held at the Best Western Premier in Alton on Friday November 11 from 8-10am. Claywell Asset Management-Raymond James in Godfrey is spearheading...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River to host Chili Cook-Off

The Wood River Economic Development Group plans to resurrect an event held long ago in the city as it plays host to a Chili Cook-Off in a couple of weeks. Planned for October 29, there are currently 16 teams registered for the event that will run from 2-6pm that day in Central Park and organizers say they are in line with health department guidelines.
WOOD RIVER, IL
recordpatriot.com

Crowds close out Kiwanis BBQ season

WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Township Kiwanis barbecue stand closed out its 2022 season Thursday and Friday in the parking lot of Dealers Electrical Supply on Vaughn Road. The group cooked and served an estimated 2,900 pounds of pork for the two days, selling out both days. Although...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Camp Ondessonk 27th Annual Golf Benefit held Oct. 8 was a big success

The personal motto of Pete Korte, chairman of Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc., in Highland, Ill., rang especially true this year at the Camp Ondessonk 27th Annual Golf Benefit. Because of the unwavering passion and dedication of Korte and his family, friends, and colleagues, close to $1 million has been...
HIGHLAND, IL
edglentoday.com

5th & Missouri Transit Center In East St. Louis To Receive $70,000 For Project

BELLEVILLE - On the heels of the recent opening of the “Transit Stop Transformation Project" at the Belleville Transit Center and the unveiling of the one at the North Hanley Transit Center set for mid-October – Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), AARP in St. Louis, St. Clair County Transit District and Metro Transit today announced that the 5th & Missouri Transit Center in East St. Louis will be the location for its next transformation. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has approved $70,000 for the project.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theprioryrecord.com

St. Louis, home of The Exorcist

That’s right, it’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is back. Filling the empty void between summer and Christmas, Halloween is a time full of cheesy horror flicks, weird-tasting legumes, and awkward costumes. Some cities across the United States are brimming with tales of the supernatural, but the “Gateway to the West” we know and love doesn’t receive the same spotlight. What if I told you that one of the greatest horror movies of all time was based on a story from right here in St. Louis? The story that inspired the 1973 film, The Exorcist, took place less than 20 minutes from Priory. For the residents of the cozy, colonial Bel-Nor neighborhood, a brush with the paranormal would stake its claim in St. Louis history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Boone Country Connection

A Local Grocery Store is Opening in New Melle

The New Melle Food Co-op is a new local grocery store coming to New Melle. The Co-op will offer food staples and local luxuries. The goal is to sell fresh produce, bulk goods, meat, dairy products, grab-n-go prepared foods, and other everyday grocery items. All items will be sourced as locally as possible. The Co-op is removing the middlemen, which allows the Co-op to offer healthy and fresh food that is affordable and accessible. Shopping at the Co-op is as simple as becoming a member for FREE in-store or online.
NEW MELLE, MO
FOX2Now

Pet of the Week: Dalph

ST. LOUIS – Dalph is a visually impaired, 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier. He was surrendered to the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center more than 300 days ago, and has lived at the facility since that time. Due to his disability, he needs to be adopted into a home where...
SAINT PETERS, MO

