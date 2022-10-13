ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Southern Tier Counties Brace for COVID/ Flu Uptick

Officials in Tompkins county are alerting residents about an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community along with higher hospitalization numbers. Tompkins county is now on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “COVID-19 by County” list as being of “Medium” risk of community transmission. Also listed as “Medium” in the region are Broome, Tioga and Cortland Counties. Chenango and Delaware are listed “Low”.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk

The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
CANDOR, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Mix 103.9

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

3-car crash closes intersection in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic in Elmira slowed after a three-vehicle crash left a busy intersection closed Monday afternoon. Elmira Police responded to a 3-car crash at the intersection of East Church Street and Clemens Center Parkway a little after 3:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022. Police told 18 News that no one was injured. […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

STD cases on the rise in Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Chemung County is reporting that sexually transmitted disease and H.I.V. cases are on the rise in the county. Fifteen to 24-year-olds account for half of all new sexual infections. Chemung County says the best way to limit your risk are to limit sexual partners, get tested,...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Gun Buyback Comes to Binghamton

New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Indicted after Allegedly Injuring an Elmira Police Officer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man in Elmira has been indicted after allegedly injuring an Elmira Police officer. According to court documents, Nathaniel Jenkins allegedly punched an Elmira Police Officer in the head. This came as the officer was placing another person under arrest. The officer suffered an injury which...
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York.

