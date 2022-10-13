Read full article on original website
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
Binghamton Man Killed Crossing Rt. 26 in Town of Maine
Broome County Sheriff's officals say a Binghamton man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking across Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 14. According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Meehan was walking in...
Own A Literal Piece Of American History With This Upstate New York Mansion
Six Bedrooms, five bathrooms plus two half baths and five fireplaces. Now that's the type of home I'd love to live in. Well, there is one with all that and much more for sale just up the road from the Binghamton area, in the City of Cortland. I found this...
Results for ‘Best Burger in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best burger joint Broome County poll. We received nearly 700 votes over this past week and a top 10 has finally been declared.
Binghamton Billboards Seek Justice for Aliza Spencer
The effort to track down the killer of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl is moving to the streets of her hometown. City police have said nothing in recent weeks about their investigation into the fatal shooting of Aliza Spencer, a sixth-grade student who was shot in the chest last spring. Aliza...
Southern Tier Counties Get Federal Emergency Planning Money
Emergency planning efforts in the region are getting a boost with more funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. New York State Officials have announced $7.6 million in federal funding has been awarded to emergency management agencies to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response. The FEMA...
Southern Tier Counties Brace for COVID/ Flu Uptick
Officials in Tompkins county are alerting residents about an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community along with higher hospitalization numbers. Tompkins county is now on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “COVID-19 by County” list as being of “Medium” risk of community transmission. Also listed as “Medium” in the region are Broome, Tioga and Cortland Counties. Chenango and Delaware are listed “Low”.
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
owegopennysaver.com
Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk
The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
Kirkwood FedEx Distribution and Sorting Facility Now Operating
The FedEx Ground automated package sorting center east of Binghamton has opened. The company on Monday announced the automated facility has become operational in time for the holiday shipping season. The 470,000-square-foot complex was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park...
Man killed outside Frank’s was local doctor
A car pedestrian accident in the Town of Maine Friday evening took the life of a longtime local doctor.
Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
Large fire extinguished at Taylor Garbage in Owego
According to the Owego Fire Department, a large fire was extinguished yesterday at Taylor Garbage in Owego.
3-car crash closes intersection in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic in Elmira slowed after a three-vehicle crash left a busy intersection closed Monday afternoon. Elmira Police responded to a 3-car crash at the intersection of East Church Street and Clemens Center Parkway a little after 3:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022. Police told 18 News that no one was injured. […]
Longtime Binghamton Fire Chaplain passes
The Binghamton Fire Department is mourning the passing of its longtime spiritual leader.
Couple Scams Owego Convenience Store Out of Thousands of Dollars
New York State Police are looking for two people who used some trickery to get thousands of dollars from a Tioga county store. New York State Police in Owego are investigating a scam where a man and a woman were able to steal over thousands of dollars. According to a...
NewsChannel 36
STD cases on the rise in Chemung County
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Chemung County is reporting that sexually transmitted disease and H.I.V. cases are on the rise in the county. Fifteen to 24-year-olds account for half of all new sexual infections. Chemung County says the best way to limit your risk are to limit sexual partners, get tested,...
New York Gun Buyback Comes to Binghamton
New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
NewsChannel 36
Man Indicted after Allegedly Injuring an Elmira Police Officer
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man in Elmira has been indicted after allegedly injuring an Elmira Police officer. According to court documents, Nathaniel Jenkins allegedly punched an Elmira Police Officer in the head. This came as the officer was placing another person under arrest. The officer suffered an injury which...
WNBF News Radio 1290
