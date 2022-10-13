ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is $1,000 off for Amazon’s October Prime Day

Amazon brought back its Prime Day deals for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are calling the October Prime Day. One of the best offers that you can avail from the shopping event is a 40% discount for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV, which pulls its price down by $1,003 to $1,497, from its original price of $2,500. That’s a steal price for one of the top TVs in the market, so if you’ve got the budget for it, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer while it’s still online.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenovo Yoga#Ideapad#Wireless Headphones#The Lenovo Ideapad Flex#Intel Xe Graphics#Ram#Storm Blue
ZDNet

PC sales are falling. What does that mean for the price of your new computer?

Cooling demand plus supply chain problems meant PC shipments declined 15% year on year in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, totaling 74.2 million units, according to IDC's preliminary count in its worldwide personal computing device tracker. Shipments by Lenovo, HP, Dell and Asus were all down for the quarter....
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Walmart
moneytalksnews.com

Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart

The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the rugged model in Samsung's 2022 smartwatch lineup, as well as the main Apple Watch Ultra competitor. Starting at $449.99, it offers increased durability and longer battery life than its non-Pro counterpart, plus several exclusive outdoor-specific features including the ability to import cycling and hiking routes for turn-by-turn directions. The 5 Pro's three-day battery life is a breakthrough for feature-rich smartwatches, even better than the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. It's a bit bulky, but its design is a lot more wearable than Apple's adventure-focused rival. For its lower price and sleeker design, the standard Galaxy Watch 5 retains our Editors' Choice as the best Apple Watch alternative for most Android users, but the Pro model is a top option if battery life and durability are of primary concern.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Razer’s cloud gaming handheld starts at $400 for the WiFi-only model

Razer, you may recall, recently teased a 5G handheld device that's focused on cloud gaming. The company took the opportunity at RazerCon to formally announce the system, which it calls the Razer Edge — yep, Razer finally went there with its branding. The Edge has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (G2723H) Review

USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 4. When considering your next gaming monitor purchase, you'll probably need to make some sacrifices. Sure, you can spend some serious coin for a high-end model like the ViewSonic Gaming Elite XG321UG, but more often than not, you’ll have to decide whether you want a higher resolution or higher frame rates. Something's always gotta give, and the hardcore gamers among us will agree that a faster refresh rate is necessary for high-level play. That's where the Dell G2723H ($339) comes in. This 27-inch gaming monitor delivers a full HD picture at 240Hz. It’s a no-frills monitor by all stretches of the imagination, but it's a solid choice for gamers who can appreciate higher frame rates.
ELECTRONICS
NASDAQ

1 Reason You Don't Want to Own PC Makers Like HP and Dell Right Now

None of the major computer companies have released last quarter's earnings results yet. But they're likely to be disappointing. That's the bigger takeaway from International Data Corp.'s most recent look at quarterly PC sales, anyway. Already slowing down from the pandemic-driven buying boom, demand for personal computers plummeted in the third quarter, boding poorly for most of the industry's upcoming earnings reports. It's the last thing the already struggling technology sector needs right now.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy