Rockford Scanner™: Rockfrd PD Arrest A Man On 2 Counts Of Public Indecency, After Exposing Himself Near E State st
Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects in A Stolen Vehicle Flee From Police, While Fleeing, They Shoot At Local Officers, Then Crash and Still Get Away. And police are encrypted and SILENT on the EXTREME VIOLENCE IN WINNEBAGO COUNTY
29-year-old man out on bond after being accused of exposing himself in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is out on bond this week after being arrested on public indecency charges. Justin Cooley, 29, was arrested Tuesday, October 11 after an investigation of a flashing incident. Police say they were contacted on Wednesday, September 14 with a report of an adult...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release information On A Recent Shooting, 19 Year Old Female Shot While On The Porch
Man shot in arm in Auburn Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was […]
Suspect found guilty of 2019 Rockford murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was convicted of murder on Monday in a 2019 shooting death. Quinton Smith, 27, chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and […]
Rockford man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man plead guilty to First Degree Murder on Wednesday in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Ashley Hardin was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 23. Hardin and her child smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. She never returned to the residence. Officers learned during an […]
Rockford Scanner™: Adult Male Shot Sunday Night In Rockford
Police: Freeport house hit by suspected gang gunfire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport house was hit by gunfire Saturday morning, and police believe that it was gang related. Officers responded to the 500 block of E. Shawnee Street around 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned upon arrival that a house was hit by […]
Rockford Scanner™: Man Threatens To Shoot Rockford Mcdonalds Employees, Because They Messed Up His Order…
Crime is Out Of Control, Suspects Set A Vehicle On Fire in Winnebago County. Police Need The Publics Help…But Remain Encrypted and SILENT
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim On the East Side
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release information On A Recent Shooting, 2 People Shot After Multiple Suspects Shoot At A Local Residence.
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating Another Home Invasion in Winnebago County
Abandoned former Rockford grocery store destroyed by fire Monday night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Rockford grocery store that’s been abandoned for about a decade, and was scheduled to be demolished this month, is now destroyed by fire tonight. The roof collapsed around 9 pm, Monday at the former Al-Mart grocery store at 2323 West State Street. Rockford...
Beloit Police investigating string of car thefts
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating three incidents of car thefts that occurred this weekend. A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Rockford and was found in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beloit Saturday night with significant damage. 3 masked suspects were seen running from the car at around 9 p.m., Beloit PD said.
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Vs Pole At Roundabout
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting Incident Just North Of Swedish American Hospital
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford
