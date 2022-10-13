ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem's Jack Meier wins Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
West Salem cross country runner Jack Meier is the Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week.

Meier won the newspaper's poll for top area athletes, which is voted on by readers.

At the time of the poll, he had the Central Valley Conference’s best time at 15:15.6.

Here is another look at this week’s other nominees.

Jamahl Wilson, McKay football: He had 30 carries for 444 yards and six touchdowns for the Royal Scots in a win against Crescent Valley.

Jadyn Daviscourt, Cascade volleyball: She had 34 digs and a 2.48 serve receive against Stayton.

Thalia Lazarus, Blanchet girls soccer: She had seven goals this season at the time of the poll.

