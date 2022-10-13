Read full article on original website
Check Out This South Dakota 1880s Homestead Hideout Airbnb
Would you take your family for a stay in this authentic old-time 1880 homestead cabin with no electricity, no running water, but lots of amazing scenery!?. South Dakota has lots of wonderful scenic places to relax and unplug. But places to stay don't get much more rustic than this Badlands...
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?
Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
Sioux Falls Skyforce’s Rock the Rim Event Less Than 2 Weeks Away
We're now less than two weeks away from the upcoming 'Rock the Rim' event hosted by the Sioux Falls Skyforce in partnership with Trevor's Legacy Foundation. The event, which is Saturday, October 29th at the Sanford Pentagon, and features a long list of events. The event itself dates back to...
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
No $#!@, This Is South Dakota’s Favorite Swear Word?
I can honestly say, I don't know anyone who doesn't swear. Maybe that says something about the company I keep, or maybe that's just saying something about the state of society in the year 2022. It has been my experience in my 40+ years of doing radio, that some of...
Investigating Safety Village of South Dakota’s ‘Spooky Lane’
Halloween and kids. You can't keep them apart, and truly...who wants to? I mean what is more fun than kids dressing up in their favorite costumes and getting to play the part of a famous superhero, fuzzy bear, or goblin, for a couple of really fun hours?. Nothing, that's what....
Young Homeowners Love These Iowa and South Dakota Cities
More and more young Americans are finding the dream of homeownership a bit out of reach these days. A volatile economy coupled with a shortage of affordable, quality houses are forcing more and more millennials to either rent or return home to live with Mom and Dad. In fact, homeownership...
Roads in Iowa, South Dakota among Worst in U.S. for Truck Accidents
One of the most dangerous places to be in Iowa and South Dakota is on the open road, especially if you're driving a truck. The Hawkeye and Mount Rushmore States are both in the top ten among states with the highest number of trucking accidents. New research from personal injury...
Minnesota and South Dakota Could See Crazy High Turkey Prices By Thanksgiving
How would you feel about Hot Dogs or Meatloaf for Thanksgiving? Turkey prices could be going through the roof!?. If you are hoping to have Turkey on your Thanksgiving or Christmas table this year you can expect to pay a high price. It doesn't matter if you are buying a...
Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls
Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
Big List Of Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Stores Closing On Thanksgiving
For some as soon as the dishes were cleared from the Thanksgiving table it meant blasting out to the stores to shop for big Christmas present deals. Of course, that means that lots of folks in the retail business didn't get to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends because they had to work.
It’s A Halloween Classic! Zion Lutheran’s Trunk or Treat
Finding fun, safe activities for your little ones can be a challenge at Halloween. There are tons of things for older kids and adults to do in Sioux Falls, but you might have some concerns about them for younger kids. That is where the Zion Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat comes in. Now,...
South Dakota Receives Additional $50 Million Freedom Scholarships
College students in South Dakota who need it the most will continue to pursue their dreams with additional scholarship money from First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard. The Freedom Scholarship is a statewide effort to encourage students of all economic backgrounds to live and work in South Dakota after graduation.
South Dakota Students Above National Average on ACT
For the fifth straight year, graduating seniors from South Dakota high schools are beating the national average score on one key college entrance exam. According to the South Dakota Department of Education, the Mount Rushmore State's Class of 2022 logged an average score of 21.5 on the American College Test (ACT), which is more than a point-and-a-half higher than the national average (19.8).
13 Fried Foods South Dakota Can’t Get Enough Of
Some foods need a fryer, others should never go near one. Forget baking. We are so obsessed with eating deep-fat fried foods. And every time you turn around, there's another menu filled with most of the items that have bathed in a hot-boiling fat vat. There seems to be no...
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
Great American Beer Festival Winners From Iowa & Minnesota
Celebrating the suds and hops for 40 years, the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) just tapped its 2022 winners. Great Beer Now reports, there were roughly 10,000 American beers entered into this year’s competition, with 2,154 breweries represented in 100 different categories. The annual GABF competition is judged by...
