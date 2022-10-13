ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Check Out This South Dakota 1880s Homestead Hideout Airbnb

Would you take your family for a stay in this authentic old-time 1880 homestead cabin with no electricity, no running water, but lots of amazing scenery!?. South Dakota has lots of wonderful scenic places to relax and unplug. But places to stay don't get much more rustic than this Badlands...
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?

Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls

Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
South Dakota Students Above National Average on ACT

For the fifth straight year, graduating seniors from South Dakota high schools are beating the national average score on one key college entrance exam. According to the South Dakota Department of Education, the Mount Rushmore State's Class of 2022 logged an average score of 21.5 on the American College Test (ACT), which is more than a point-and-a-half higher than the national average (19.8).
Great American Beer Festival Winners From Iowa & Minnesota

Celebrating the suds and hops for 40 years, the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) just tapped its 2022 winners. Great Beer Now reports, there were roughly 10,000 American beers entered into this year’s competition, with 2,154 breweries represented in 100 different categories. The annual GABF competition is judged by...
