Will Teradyne (TER) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
TER - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 9.39%, on average, in the last two quarters.
The First Bancshares (FBMS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
FBMS - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
HOPE - Free Report) to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Comstock Resources (CRK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CRK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.54, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and...
Bank of America (BAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
BAC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.53%. A...
Investors Heavily Search Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Here is What You Need to Know
MU - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Strength Seen in Nutanix (NTNX): Can Its 24.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
NTNX - Free Report) shares soared 24.6% in the last trading session to close at $26.35. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.8% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing in Nutanix...
Steel Dynamics Q3 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
STLD - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 19th after market close. Steel Dynamics is among the leading steel producers and metal recyclers in the United States, with a steelmaking and coating capacity of more than 11 million tons. Currently, the steel titan carries...
Illinois Tool (ITW) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
ITW - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITW’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 0.4% downward in the past 60 days. Illinois Tool delivered better-than-expected results thrice in the last four quarters, missing the mark once, the earnings surprise being 2.8%, on average.
BofA (BAC) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid NII, Provisions & IB Ail
BAC - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of 81 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. The bottom line compared unfavorably with 85 cents earned in the prior-year quarter. The reported quarter number included $354 million related to the settlement of “legacy monoline insurance litigation.” Our estimate for earnings was also 81 cents per share.
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Cal-Maine, ADP, General Mills in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes ended a tumultuous week as fresh inflation numbers weighed on markets and investors closely monitored the global economic trends. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a 1.2% gain last week, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6% and 3.1%, respectively. The...
Verizon Communications (VZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
VZ - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
BNY Mellon (BK) Stock Up on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
BK - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. The bottom line represents a rise of 11% from the prior-year quarter. Shares of BK gained 4.9% in pre-market trading on better-than-expected earnings. The full-day trading session will display a clearer...
Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q3 Earnings?
KMI - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 19, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings per share of 27 cents were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Contributions from natural gas pipelines and Products Pipelines primarily aided Kinder Morgan’s second-quarter results.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ORCC - Free Report) closed at $10.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Elevance Health (ELV) to Post Q3 Earnings: A Beat in the Cards?
ELV - Free Report) is set to continue its earnings beat streak in third-quarter 2022, results of which are expected to be released on Oct 19, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the health benefits company’s adjusted earnings per share of $8.04 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.72 by 4.2%, primarily due to membership growth across the Commercial & Specialty Business as well as the Government Business, increased premiums and adjusted premium rates in Medicare. The company has bumped up its premium rates to cover the rising cost trends.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 17th
JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus. Jabil,...
5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up
The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is broadly considered by investors as the yardstick for evaluating the fair market value of a stock. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at attractive prices. However, even this universally used valuation multiple is not without its limitations. While P/E enjoys great...
Is Clean Harbors (CLH) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
CLH - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Clean Harbors is one of 333 companies in...
