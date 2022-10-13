South Korea aims to offer citizens digital identities secured by blockchain tech through smartphones to boost its economic growth. According to a report by Bloomberg, the country will launch digital IDs in 2024 and plans their adoption by 45 million citizens within two years. An economist at Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute, Hwang Seogwon said digital IDs can bring significant economic benefits in finance, taxes, transportation, and other areas, and may catch on quickly among the Korean population. Smartphone-implanted IDs make verification on the web fast and easier removing the need to photograph certificates or log in via authentication codes sent by text.

1 DAY AGO