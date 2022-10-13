Read full article on original website
DBS Bank Strategist Points to Bitcoin's Strengths
According to strategist and vice president of DBS Bank Daryl Ho, bitcoin has several advantages over traditional currencies. He told reporters that transactions on the BTC network can be made continuously and without the need for approval from any regulatory authorities. Independence is the main advantage of bitcoin. It is...
Crypto Wallet MetaMask Adds Instant Bank-To-Crypto Option
Popular cryptocurrency wallet Metamask started allowing instant bank funding for US customers to buy crypto. MetaMask's parent company Consensys announced the news, saying that users can turn their fiat into crypto due to integration with the fiat and crypto settlement platform Sardine. Through its ACH-to-crypto solution, Sardine provides real-time fraud...
Quant Ecosystem’s QNT Token Grows by 40% In a Week
QNT, the native crypto of the blockchain interoperability network Quant, saw about 40% price increase in the last 7 days despite bear market trends continuing to dominate. Currently, QNT is the 28th largest crypto with over $2.6 billion market cap. The token trades at around $218. Quant was founded in...
Walmart CTO Finds Crypto Will Play an Essential Role in Payments
Suresh Kumar, the global CTO at Walmart, predicts that cryptocurrencies will play a key role in payment disruption in the future, transforming the way people pay for goods. Kumar mentioned that Walmart has a positive outlook on crypto at a Yahoo Finance summit. According to the executive, there are three leading sectors of disruption, and cryptocurrencies fall in the middle of it. Kumar says the way in which people are inspired and discover products is being transformed.
South Korea to Launch Blockchain-Based Digital IDs in 2024
South Korea aims to offer citizens digital identities secured by blockchain tech through smartphones to boost its economic growth. According to a report by Bloomberg, the country will launch digital IDs in 2024 and plans their adoption by 45 million citizens within two years. An economist at Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute, Hwang Seogwon said digital IDs can bring significant economic benefits in finance, taxes, transportation, and other areas, and may catch on quickly among the Korean population. Smartphone-implanted IDs make verification on the web fast and easier removing the need to photograph certificates or log in via authentication codes sent by text.
Singapore's GIC says global recession scenario possible, eyes Australia opportunities
SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, one of the world's biggest investors, said it is factoring in the potential for a global recession and was prepared to stress-test its portfolio if need be.
Missouri pulls $500 million from BlackRock over asset manager's ESG push
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns.
Mango Markets Hacker Gets $50 M of the Funds
DeFi platform Mango delivered updates on the recent $100 M hack. The team tweeted that $67 M in various cryptocurrencies have been returned to the DAO, while the hacker kept around $50 M. After the exploit, the hacker and Mango negotiated for several days. The attacker posted a proposal in...
Gary Gensler Thinks CFTC Should Regulate Stablecoins
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), declared at the end of 2021 that his agency should oversee transactions involving digital currency. According to him, securities regulations can be used to control these transactions. Gensler changed his position last week. He now thinks that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ought to have authority over digital assets like stablecoins, which have a total market valuation of more than $150 billion (CFTC).
Ripple Starts Testing Ethereum Smart Contract Compatibility
Blockchain-based payment network Ripple is testing an option to allow the deployment of smart contracts for Ethereum on its XRP Ledger. On its developer platform, Ripple announced that the first stage of the EVM sidechain for XRPL is currently live. Now, developers can carry out tests before launching final results on the mainnet.
