What's mi$$ing from the second season of the cult documentary 'The Vow'
Cult leaders know it, pyramid scheme operators know it, and you undoubtedly know it, too: Nothing complicates a narrative like half a million dollars in cash. The group NXIVM, once promoted as a system of self-help seminars, became infamous after its leader, Keith Raniere, was charged with and ultimately convicted of a raft of offenses including sex trafficking. He was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison. Others in his inner circle also pleaded guilty to various charges. They included Allison Mack, an actress who had seen some success in Hollywood, and who admitted to a prominent role in a sub-group of NXIVM called DOS. The revelation that women in DOS were literally branded gave the case its most indelible image, and the regrettable phrase "sex cult" gave the story its queasy combination of genuine tragedy and sensationalism.
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend listening and viewing
This week, we learned what a negroni sbagliato is, ways to show our friends we love them, and why cow burps are being taxed in New Zealand. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend.
Kanye West will buy the conservative-friendly social site Parler
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has entered into an agreement to purchase Parler, a social media site popular with Trump loyalists, the company announced on Monday. The surprise move comes days after Twitter and Instagram locked Ye's accounts over a series of antisemitic posts that were widely...
The story behind a new book's strange dedication to Toast the cat
Of all the people in Jonathan Saha's life worth dedicating his book to, none of them could match the impact, or lack thereof, of Toast the cat. Saha's cat "was no help at all," reads the dedication page in Colonizing Animals which recently went viral on Twitter, collecting more than 266,000 likes.
Emmett Till is known for his death. A new film about his mother also honors his life
Ever since it was announced, the movie Till has spurred a lot of questions about how it would portray its disturbing real-life events. There have been countless poems, songs, plays and documentaries about Emmett Till, whose 1955 lynching — by two white men who were ultimately acquitted — provoked a national outcry that helped ignite the American civil rights movement. But the idea of a Hollywood movie on the subject has given some Black critics and audiences pause, especially those who feel that too many films and TV shows focus on Black pain and trauma, even with the best of intentions.
It's Short Wave's third birthday, so All Things Considered hosts test their knowledge
KELLY: (Laughter) Who knew?. PFEIFFER: Short Wave is NPR's daily science podcast. And to celebrate, its hosts, Emily Kwong and Aaron Scott are here to - actually, we're going to let them explain what they're here to do. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: Welcome to Gee Golly Whiz Bowl,...
Elon Musk posts then deletes a meme showing him, Trump, and Kanye West as the Three Musketeers, each with their own social network
If Elon Musk buys Twitter and Ye closes his deal to buy Parler, all three billionaires will have their own social media sites.
In the Broadway musical '1776,' the revolution is in the casting
The classic musical 1776 has been given a revolutionary new production on Broadway. Instead of telling the story of the founding of America as this musical is usually performed, with a cast of mostly-white men, this version uses multi-racial actors who are female, nonbinary and trans — people who weren't even considered in the Declaration of Independence.
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
The 2022 Booker Prize was given to The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, written by Sri Lanka's Shehan Karunatilaka. The annual award, which was given Monday evening in London, is for a work of fiction written in English and published in the U.K. and Ireland. The panel of judges hailed...
In An Era Of Streaming And The Near Death Of The Rom-Com Genre, "Bros" Was Never Going To Succeed
Despite being a quality film, Bros faced the uphill battle from the start for being a theatrical release of a film in a practically dead genre while marketing itself as something it wasn't.
8 Questions With Veronica Roth As She Chats About Her Latest Book, "Poster Girl"
Station Eleven meets The Minority Report in Roth's latest, and she's here to tell you a little more about why your next read should be Poster Girl.
