Why Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Here's Why You Should Add Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) Stock Now
ITCI - Free Report) stock is benefiting from the higher demand for its schizophrenia and bipolar disorder drug, Caplyta. We are positive about the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for investors to add the stock to their portfolio as the stock is poised to carry the momentum ahead.
Should Investors Retain Highwoods Properties (HIW) Stock Now?
HIW - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its premium portfolio of office assets, concentrated in the high-growth markets of the Sun Belt region. Also, its aggressive capital-recycling efforts and solid balance-sheet strength bode well. Highwoods is witnessing a recovery in demand for its high-quality office properties, reflected by...
Comstock Resources (CRK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CRK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.54, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and...
Assertio (ASRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ASRT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.21, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had...
Is Incyte (INCY) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ORCC - Free Report) closed at $10.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
RWJ - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $775.08 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 17th
JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus. Jabil,...
Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in JAZZ Stock Now
JAZZ - Free Report) is a good drugmaker to add to one’s portfolio as it sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Here we discuss the reasons for the same. Shares of Jazz have risen 4.5% in the year so far against the industry’s 30% decline. Earnings estimates for 2022 have risen from $17.06 to $17.35 per share while that for 2023 have gone up from $18.15 per share to $18.60 per share over the past 90 days.
Repligen (RGEN) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Should I Buy Roblox Stock?
RBLX - Free Report) . It’s online entertainment platform is the sort of thing that captivates the minds and hearts of kids all over the world. The growth numbers were eye-popping, the engagement was astronomical, and the stock was going parabolic. All good things come to an end, and Roblox, which went from the $70s to $140 in one month, came crashing back down to Earth.
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ATVI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.76, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
HP (HPQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HPQ - Free Report) closed at $25.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Investors Heavily Search Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Here is What You Need to Know
BRK.B - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this company have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Implied Volatility Surging for Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stock Options
MHK - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $65.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Why You Should Add Vistra (VST) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
VST - Free Report) ongoing transformation generation portfolio, expansion of the customer base, strong liquidity, share repurchase and dividend make it a solid choice for investment in the utility space. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment....
Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -1.93%: What You Should Know
PERI - Free Report) closed at $22.35, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had...
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
VZ - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this largest U.S. cellphone carrier have returned -11.8% over the past month...
4 Oversold Growth Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound
The broader equity market has been highly volatile so far this year on increasing pessimism around the possibility of a recession amid rising interest rates, soaring inflation and supply-chain issues. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about a global economic recovery. Technology is among the most-battered...
