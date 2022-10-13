Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Will Teradyne (TER) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
TER - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 9.39%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com
The First Bancshares (FBMS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
FBMS - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Here is What You Need to Know
BRK.B - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this company have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Here is What You Need to Know
MU - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Bank of America (BAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
BAC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.53%. A...
Zacks.com
Comstock Resources (CRK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CRK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.54, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and...
Zacks.com
Repligen (RGEN) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ORCC - Free Report) closed at $10.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Factors to Note Ahead of Iridium (IRDM) Q3 Earnings Release
IRDM - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s bottom line is pegged at 2 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported loss of 2 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Schwab (SCHW) Up as Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Jump
SCHW - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. The bottom line also soared 31% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for adjusted earnings was $1.02 per share. The stock jumped 3.4% in pre-market trading, reflecting investors’ bullish sentiments...
Zacks.com
BNY Mellon (BK) Stock Up on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
BK - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. The bottom line represents a rise of 11% from the prior-year quarter. Shares of BK gained 4.9% in pre-market trading on better-than-expected earnings. The full-day trading session will display a clearer...
Zacks.com
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
OHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.27, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the health...
Zacks.com
Steel Dynamics Q3 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
STLD - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 19th after market close. Steel Dynamics is among the leading steel producers and metal recyclers in the United States, with a steelmaking and coating capacity of more than 11 million tons. Currently, the steel titan carries...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 17th
JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus. Jabil,...
Zacks.com
HP (HPQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HPQ - Free Report) closed at $25.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
RWJ - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $775.08 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Cal-Maine, ADP, General Mills in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes ended a tumultuous week as fresh inflation numbers weighed on markets and investors closely monitored the global economic trends. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a 1.2% gain last week, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6% and 3.1%, respectively. The...
Zacks.com
NII Growth, Fee Income to Aid Citizens' (CFG) Q3 Earnings
CFG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 earnings results on Oct 19, before market open. Its quarterly earnings are expected to have declined year over year, while revenues are likely to have improved. In the prior quarter, this Providence, RI-based bank surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on...
Zacks.com
Should Investors Retain Highwoods Properties (HIW) Stock Now?
HIW - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its premium portfolio of office assets, concentrated in the high-growth markets of the Sun Belt region. Also, its aggressive capital-recycling efforts and solid balance-sheet strength bode well. Highwoods is witnessing a recovery in demand for its high-quality office properties, reflected by...
Comments / 0