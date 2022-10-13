ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Schumer Says He and Pelosi Were ‘Resolute' About Calling in the Military to Stop ‘Hooligans' on Jan. 6

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke Sunday about his experience during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Schumer said he, Speaker Pelosi and other members of Congress "were resolute" about calling in the military and continuing the electoral vote count. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke Sunday about his experience...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The US Has Never Had a Lesbian Governor. These Two Women Could Change That

Gubernatorial candidates Maura Healey and Tina Kotek are no strangers to political firsts. In 2009, Healey, who is now the Massachusetts attorney general, led the nation’s first successful challenge to the Defense of Marriage Act, a 1996 law that prohibited federal recognition of same-sex marriages. And in 2014 she broke barriers again, becoming the nation’s first out lesbian elected state attorney general.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy