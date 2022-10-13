Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DOJ Wants Steve Bannon Jailed for 6 Months for Contempt of Congress, But Ex-Trump Aide Asks for Probation
Federal prosecutors recommended Steve Bannon get six months in jail for defying a subpoena from the congressional probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. They also sought a $200,000 fine for Bannon, who was a senior advisor in former President Donald Trump's White House. The DOJ recommended the maximum fine...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Org. Charged Secret Service Up to $1,185 Per Night to Stay at Trump Properties
During Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump hotels charged the Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night, more than five times the recommended government rate, and the high rates continued after he left office, according to an investigation released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Beginning in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Schumer Says He and Pelosi Were ‘Resolute' About Calling in the Military to Stop ‘Hooligans' on Jan. 6
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke Sunday about his experience during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Schumer said he, Speaker Pelosi and other members of Congress "were resolute" about calling in the military and continuing the electoral vote count. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke Sunday about his experience...
These elections "are the most important in our lifetime": Democracy advocate on America's choice
In a series of public hearings that began last summer, the House Jan. 6 committee has developed a damning narrative, fueled by overwhelming and irrefutable evidence, that Donald Trump was the central figure in a nationwide criminal plot to end American democracy by nullifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in cities across Ukraine
Attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure including energy facility
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Democrats in Key Senate Races Have More Cash to Spend Than Republicans in the Final Midterm Push
John Fetterman and Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., all had more cash on hand than their Republican opponents going into the final weeks of the midterm elections. Mandela Barnes, the nominee for Wisconsin's Senate seat, on the other hand, came into October with slightly less cash...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The US Has Never Had a Lesbian Governor. These Two Women Could Change That
Gubernatorial candidates Maura Healey and Tina Kotek are no strangers to political firsts. In 2009, Healey, who is now the Massachusetts attorney general, led the nation’s first successful challenge to the Defense of Marriage Act, a 1996 law that prohibited federal recognition of same-sex marriages. And in 2014 she broke barriers again, becoming the nation’s first out lesbian elected state attorney general.
Comments / 0