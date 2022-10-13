Read full article on original website
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies sign Dakota Mathias
Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Dakota Mathias. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems. Mathias (6-4, 200) has appeared in 14 games (two starts) for the Grizzlies...
NBA
Hornets Waive Alexander, Ball, Crutcher, Sneed
Charlotte’s Roster Currently Stands at 16 Players. October 15, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived Ty-Shon Alexander, LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher and Xavier Sneed. Alexander appeared in 31 games (two starts) last season for Virtus...
NBA
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks Request Waivers On Marques Bolden and Lindell Wigginton
The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on center Marques Bolden and guard Lindell Wigginton. After signing on Sept. 25, Bolden appeared in five preseason games with the Bucks and averaged 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game. Wigginton, who played in 19 games with the Bucks last...
247Sports
Dick Vitale releases college basketball preseason top 25
College basketball season is less than one month away, and Dick Vitale unveiled his preseason top 25 for the 2022-23 season, headlined by last year's runner-up in the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks UNC coach Hubert Davis and company were bested by the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship, but UNC returns four of five starters from last year's team. A handful of other teams figure to compete to cut down the nets, but the Tar Heels are a trendy pick, and Davis hears the hype.
NBA
Indiana Pacers Announce Roster Moves
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers announced Friday night the team has waived forward Deividas Sirvydis and guard Langston Galloway. Additionally, the team signed guards Tevin Brown and Eli Brooks, and forward Jermaine Samuels.
NBA
Thunder Signs Isaiah Joe
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 16, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Isaiah Joe, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Joe was selected 49th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the...
Former Hawkeye Luka Garza signs two-way deal with Minnesota Timberwolves
Former Hawkeye star Luka Garza is back in the NBA. On Friday night, multiple outlets reported that Garza has signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He'll share time between the Iowa Wolves and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Garza spent last season with the Detroit Pistons where he averaged 5.8...
NBA
Lakers Waive Harrison, Pierre-Louis, and Huff
The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis and center Jay Huff, it was announced today. Harrison, who was signed by the Lakers on Oct. 8, appeared in two preseason games and averaged 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 12.0 minutes per game.
NBA
Indiana Pacers Waive Three
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday the team waived guards Tevin Brown and Eli Brooks, and forward Jermaine Samuels. The roster stands at 17, which includes two two-way players.
NBA
Kings Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Today the Sacramento Kings announced the opening night roster. The regular season is set to begin next Wednesday, October 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento waived guards Jeriah Horne, Sam Merrill and Alex O’Connell to set the roster at 17. Rookie guard Keon Ellis and...
NBA
Medical Update On Pat Connaughton
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton missed the last two games with right calf soreness. On Friday, Connaughton underwent an MRI that revealed a right calf strain. Connaughton is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks.
NBA
Q&A: Nuggets GM Calvin Booth on Nikola Jokic’s MVP chances, Jamal Murray’s return
The front office executive has more important matters to evaluate than his star player’s Kia MVP chances. But after collecting two of those trophies already, can Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic join Larry Bird (1984-86), Wilt Chamberlain (1966-68) and Bill Russell (1961-63) as the lone NBA players to win three consecutive regular-season MVP awards?
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Zion may return to full participation Monday
Brandon Ingram returned to the court from injury in Friday’s game vs. Atlanta and looked tremendous over 20 minutes of action. New Orleans is hopeful that its other starting forward will also make a full-scale return to the hardwood as soon as Monday. Per second-year head coach Willie Green,...
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: who will be the Bulls starting power forward?
Brian Tucker: I like the move by Billy to bring Pat off the bench. Not sure if it will continue, but I think it may be best for Pat because he can be the guy on the 2nd unit, which the team desperately needs. In the starting lineup he plays like a 4th option, which is understandable given that he is sharing the ball with 3 All-Stars. As long as Pat is finishing games and getting 24-30 minutes, I think he’s fine and the team is better off. That said, when we are playing bigger lineups, he’ll probably need to start. I like what Javonte brings to the 1st unit, but he’s just not big enough to be effective on the glass against bigger lineups. As good as Javonte is, should we consider trading him for someone bigger? I know it’s highly unlikely but I question whether he can be a starter on a contending team.
NBA
"I Like This Group A Lot" | Utah Shows Growth In Preseason Finale
Will Hardy understands the preseason isn't about winning and losing. It's about growth, seeing progress day in and day out, and watching that progress play out on the court. Although Utah's preseason ended on Friday night as the Jazz fell 115-101 to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, Hardy was proud of how his team played.
NBA
Statement from NBA on Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for a brain tumor
NEW YORK – The NBA issued today the following statement on behalf of Dikembe Mutombo and his family:. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment. Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”
NBA・
NBA
RAPTORS WAIVE BROWN, JACKSON, AND WILSON
The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have waived forwards Gabe Brown, Josh Jackson and D.J. Wilson. Toronto’s roster now stands at the league maximum 15 players, with two two-way players. Brown, 6-foot-8, 207 pounds, averaged 4.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 9.6 minutes in four preseason games. He signed with...
NBA・
NBA
Pelicans sign E.J. Liddell to two-way contract
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Liddell, 6-6, 240, who was selected by New Orleans with the 41st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of The Ohio State University, averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per game last season en route to consensus third team All-American, first team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive honors. Liddell led the Buckeyes in scoring, rebounding, blocks, free throws made and attempted and was second in assists.
