Lack of Color Launches Vacation-Inspired "Paradis" Collection

Cult-favorite brand Lack of Color has just dropped its “Paradis” collection, unveiling a beach-ready assortment of hats made for basking in the sun. Designed for your next tropical getaway, the Australian brand’s newest array of accessories is comprised of a coastal grandma-approved wide-brimmed straw hat, adorned with stunning seashells, alongside a primary colored-striped terry bucket. Elsewhere, an effortlessly cool Rancher hat arrives in a sunset-inspired orange hue and is perfectly equipped for afternoons spent by the shore or embarking on a sun-soaked adventure. Meanwhile, cozy bucket hats provide extra warmth while you tan your other extremities.
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
Latina-founded Erenzia Beauty Debuts

Erenzia Beauty is a new Latina-founded direct sales vegan beauty brand curated for Latinas. Previously: Henkel Debuts SalonLab&Me Salon-Exclusive Hair Care Brand. Developed by Alina Gonzalez, Vanessa Ramos and Alex Pearl, the company hopes to champion and embolden Latinas to own their beauty and step into their innate power via the brand's Amigas enhanced affiliate partner business model.
Donnafugata Winery – a Multi-sensory Experience

Donnafugata, a Sicilian wine, offers the world vintages that are distinguished by pleasantness and complexity. With wine craftsmanship that produces a wide range of eclectic and consistent bottles with respect to the environment, Donnafugata has a rich historical background behind their brand. Established in Sicily, Donnafugata has been able to...
GRANDIOSE SUPERMARKETS PARTNERS WITH EMIRATI ARTIST ABDULLA LUTFI TO RELAUNCH SUSTAINABLE CANVAS BAGS

Grandiose Supermarkets, in their mission to continue sustainable initiatives, has launched a completely new line of canvas bags in collaboration with an Emirati artist, Abdulla Lutfi. The new line has been launched to promote an array of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic and bring back the charm of carrying reusable bags for a regular grocery run. Customers visiting Grandiose can pick their quirky favourite at the checkout point of a Grandiose retail outlet for AED 10.
OSKI – the layered gin

OSKI is a handcrafted, small batch dry gin which is a result of a balanced mix of natural botanicals. The company approached us to create a look and feel for a new Armenian gin brand, where Armenian thyme plays a crucial role as the main ingredient. Since the gin is...
Amethyst: Fine-dining devotees should seek out this exclusive temple to arty food

It takes us a minute to find Amethyst, tucked away in an unassuming, bank-like building on a side street off London’s grand Piccadilly. I might call it a hidden gem, were such hackneyed wording not banned here at The Independent. It’s bound to feel exclusive: this supper club-meets-chef’s table experience seats just 21 guests at a time, along a curious, jaggedly cut communal table. Inlaid with real slabs of amethyst, mottled with seashell-like specks, it faces the unflashy open kitchen like a theatre audience waiting for curtain up.And the show is ongoing. I arrive with my dining enthusiast sister expecting...
Sourcing Journal

Fashion for Good Museum Examines the Future of Cotton

With cotton at the intersection of fashion, art and culture, the natural fiber is under inspection at the Fashion for Good Museum.  This month, the interactive Amsterdam-based museum unveiled the “Knowing Cotton Otherwise” exhibition highlighting the relationship between cotton and fashion, the fiber’s role in global cultures, and the sustainable innovations driving its circular transformation. By mixing styles and stories, Fashion for Good curators Alyxandra Westwood and Sophie van Duren with support from researcher Musoke Nalwoga and artist Sophie Douale shine a light on the lesser known stories behind the fiber while challenging visitors to question cotton’s history, modern-day challenges and its...
