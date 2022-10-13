ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army veteran dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

BOISE, Idaho — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
These Florida military families will finally get a child care center

Families of the 7th Special Forces Group at Camp Bull Simons, Florida, will finally get their wish: a child development center located on the compound. “Working closely with the Air Force, we now have plans to build a new CDC at Camp Bull Simons” in fiscal 2025, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth announced during her speech at the annual meeting of the Association of the U.S. Army. She has been personally involved in the issue.
Army plans repeat of major drills using largest overseas training unit

A series of multinational exercises that took place at the Army’s largest overseas training command over the last 12 months are expected to take place again within the next year, officials said. “I put them in two buckets: There [are] those exercises where we are the lead, and then...
E. coli found in carrier Abraham Lincoln’s water

E. coli bacteria was found in the potable water aboard the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln last month, but Navy officials said Friday that they do not believe that was the cause of the ship’s drinking water becoming cloudy and smelly a few weeks ago. “There have been no confirmed...
Marine Corps halts surf use of amphibious combat vehicles after mishap

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California’s Camp Pendleton. The eight-wheeled vehicle flipped over at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Marines Assault Amphibian...
A Marine is Guinness world champ in burpees per minute

The Marines famously have the reputation of being “first to fight.” But one Marine has earned another, lesser-known, distinction: first woman to complete 27 chest-to-ground burpees in one minute. Sgt. Nahla Beard, an air traffic control supervisor at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, smashed the Guinness World...
