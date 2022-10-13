ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

wbtw.com

8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
WSOC Charlotte

8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
WHSV

Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
WHSV

Crash caused backup on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
wina.com

Two juveniles shot near Omni Hotel parking lot

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have detained two juveniles after two other juveniles were shot near the Omni Hotel parking lot. Around 5:15 Saturday afternoon, a CPD officer heard gunshots near the parking lot. Officers responded and found one male juvenile who was transported to UVa with serious wounds. A second male juvenile showed up in the ER with non-life threatening wounds.
wfxrtv.com

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says a man is in critical condition after a Saturday morning motorcycle crash. LPD and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the crash just involved the motorcycle and the driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later airlifted to UVA.
