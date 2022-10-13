Read full article on original website
Seven Observations from the Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
What we learned about the UVA men's basketball team from Saturday's scrimmage
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Tech and UVa football fail to live up to “flagship” reputations
Almost three months have passed since the preseason ACC Football Kickoff, where incoming Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry described the Hokies as the “flagship school in the state of Virginia.”. Regardless of whether he was getting in a dig at rival Virginia, neither school has performed like a...
Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Kihei Clark
How will Clark put the finishing touches on his collegiate career in his fifth and final season at UVA?
CBS Sports
How to watch Liberty vs. Gardner-Webb: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Liberty Flames will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Williams Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
cbs19news
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Western Albemarle at Louisa County
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Even with seasons going in different directions, when Louisa County and Western Albemarle meet up the Jefferson District clash is typically entertaining. "It doesn't matter what records are, it doesn't matter who's supposed to win who's not supposed to win," Louisa head coach Will Patrick...
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 8: Wilson Memorial vs. Riverheads
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial and Riverheads meet in a Shenandoah District showdown.
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
WHSV
Crash caused backup on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
Virginia World War II veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal
A World War II veteran in Midlothian was presented with the Congressional Gold Medal for his service to his country during a ceremony Thursday.
Augusta Free Press
Racist homecoming date proposal, explained: ‘Divisive concepts’ rhetoric perpetuates racism
In the photo, the male student is seen holding a sign reading: “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for hoco?”. The photo is being shared far and wide locally, with the appropriate outrage from teens and parents.
wina.com
Two juveniles shot near Omni Hotel parking lot
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have detained two juveniles after two other juveniles were shot near the Omni Hotel parking lot. Around 5:15 Saturday afternoon, a CPD officer heard gunshots near the parking lot. Officers responded and found one male juvenile who was transported to UVa with serious wounds. A second male juvenile showed up in the ER with non-life threatening wounds.
WSLS
Man charged in connection with shots fired incident at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 28-year-old man is facing several charges in relation to a shots fired incident at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday night (Oct.13), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. At about 8:21 p.m., Lynchburg police officers were dispatched to 3812 Wards Road after receiving a report that a...
wfxrtv.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says a man is in critical condition after a Saturday morning motorcycle crash. LPD and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the crash just involved the motorcycle and the driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later airlifted to UVA.
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have charged a man with second-degree attempted murder for a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday night. Police say they responded at 8:21 p.m. to Buffalo Wild Wings at 3812 Wards Rd for a report of shots being fired. 911 callers reported a man...
cbs19news
ACPD responds to report on potential bias policing in traffic stops
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police responded to the recent report on potentially biased policing in traffic stops. We spoke with the Commander of Professional Standards for ACPD Capt. Darrell Byers to get his reaction to Albemarle’s numbers in the report. "I don’t think we have...
