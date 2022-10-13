Clara Mae Tiede, age 98 of Lonsdale passed away peacefully at her home. at the Villages of Lonsdale on Saturday, October 8, 2022. A celebration of Clara’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at. the Villages of Lonsdale from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. Clara was born...

