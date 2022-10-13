Read full article on original website
Clara Mae Tiede
Clara Mae Tiede, age 98 of Lonsdale passed away peacefully at her home. at the Villages of Lonsdale on Saturday, October 8, 2022. A celebration of Clara’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at. the Villages of Lonsdale from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. Clara was born...
Gophers’ Morgan hit in head against Illini, goes to hospital
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was taken to a hospital for evaluation Saturday after leaving the Gophers’ game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head. Morgan was running on a third-down play as linebackers Isaac Darkangelo...
