State has learned from previous Medicaid transition missteps, agency director says
CEDAR RAPIDS — Kelly Garcia said the state has learned from missteps made during the transition to private management of the state’s $7 billion Medicaid program and pledged that those hard lessons are being applied as the state once again brings on a new private partner. “Obviously, through...
North Dakota has 5 districts with slow internet - here are the 5 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in North Dakota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wisconsin has 130 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Wisconsin using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Minnesota has 105 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Minnesota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty)
