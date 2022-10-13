ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty)
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy