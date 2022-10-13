Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the rugged model in Samsung's 2022 smartwatch lineup, as well as the main Apple Watch Ultra competitor. Starting at $449.99, it offers increased durability and longer battery life than its non-Pro counterpart, plus several exclusive outdoor-specific features including the ability to import cycling and hiking routes for turn-by-turn directions. The 5 Pro's three-day battery life is a breakthrough for feature-rich smartwatches, even better than the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. It's a bit bulky, but its design is a lot more wearable than Apple's adventure-focused rival. For its lower price and sleeker design, the standard Galaxy Watch 5 retains our Editors' Choice as the best Apple Watch alternative for most Android users, but the Pro model is a top option if battery life and durability are of primary concern.
PC Magazine
Wyze Cam Outdoor v2 Review
The original Wyze Cam Outdoor earned our Editors' Choice award thanks to its excellent video quality and rich feature set for an affordable price. The Wyze Cam Outdoor v2 ($73.99 with a required hub, or $63.99 without) is better in every way, with improvements such as color night vision, a wider field of view, and a better motion detection sensor. It still requires a hub and uses non-removable batteries, but those are fair trade-offs for its simple wireless setup. It once again earns our Editors’ Choice award for outdoor security cameras, particularly because of its low cost and ability to work without an internet connection from anywhere.
PC Magazine
Nikon Z 30 Review
The Z 30 ($709.95, body only) is Nikon's take on a video-first mirrorless camera for content creators, vloggers, and YouTubers. It competes directly with the Sony ZV-E10, as both include quality built-in mics, articulating displays, and support swappable lenses. Nikon's take works with its Z mount lens system, records video at up to 4K30, and doubles as a capable photo camera, but it doesn't have as many sensible lens options as you get with Sony E-mount. In the end, it's a capable vlog camera, with some of the same limitations as others in its class.
PC Magazine
Get Cozy With 8% Off the Google Nest Thermostat
Oh, the weather outside is turning frightful, but the temperature inside can be absolutely delightful—thanks to a Google Nest Thermostat, on sale now for $119(Opens in a new window), an 8% discount. Use this PCMag Editors' Choice pick to control your home's heating and cooling, set temperature schedules, and...
PC Magazine
Sylvox 55-Inch Pool Series Full Sun Outdoor TV Review
The Sylvox Pool Series Full Sun Outdoor TV finds itself in a bit of a quandary. On one hand, it gets incredibly bright, and at $2,299.99 for the 55-inch model we tested, it’s downright inexpensive for an outdoor TV. It puts out twice the light of the SunBriteTV Veranda Series 3 ($2,898.95 for 55 inches), and is within spitting distance of the Samsung's Terrace Full Sun ($9,999.99 for 65 inches). On the other hand, its smart TV platform feels like an antique and its colors aren’t particularly accurate. This isn’t a perfect TV, but it’s a strong value if you want a relatively affordable TV you can mount outdoors and watch in the sun.
PC Magazine
Microsoft, Just Make a Surface Monitor Already!
After four long years—during which I almost forgot about it!—Microsoft has finally released an updated Surface Studio 2+. This new version of its all-in-one PC for creative professionals brings it closer to current with today's computing-power trends, but still not at pole position, while maintaining its winning design.
PC Magazine
Google Starts Real-World Testing of 'Project Starline' 3D Video Chat Booths
Google is prepping to test Project Starline in the real world, inviting more than 100 enterprise partners to demo the holographic video call technology. Google's early access program kicks off this week with partners Salesforce, WeWork, T-Mobile, and Hackensack Meridian Health. Project Starline prototypes will also be installed in select partner offices before the end of the year.
PC Magazine
How to Delete Your Snapchat Account
Whatever the reason, you're done with Snapchat. Here's how to make it official. On Snapchat, nothing was supposed to be permanent. But users didn't realize that also applied to how they feel about the app. TikTok and BeReal are winning the popularity contest that is social media. And one-time influencer Snapchat is struggling to catch up(Opens in a new window). If you're ready to leave it behind, we have all the info you'll need below.
PC Magazine
Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (G2723H) Review
USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 4. When considering your next gaming monitor purchase, you'll probably need to make some sacrifices. Sure, you can spend some serious coin for a high-end model like the ViewSonic Gaming Elite XG321UG, but more often than not, you’ll have to decide whether you want a higher resolution or higher frame rates. Something's always gotta give, and the hardcore gamers among us will agree that a faster refresh rate is necessary for high-level play. That's where the Dell G2723H ($339) comes in. This 27-inch gaming monitor delivers a full HD picture at 240Hz. It’s a no-frills monitor by all stretches of the imagination, but it's a solid choice for gamers who can appreciate higher frame rates.
PC Magazine
Microsoft's DirectStorage 1.1 Promises to Reduce Game Load Times by 3X
We’re still waiting for game developers to incorporate DirectStorage 1.0, Microsoft’s effort to reduce PC game load times. But that isn’t stopping the company from preparing a new version of DirectStorage that promises to cut down load times even more. On Thursday, Microsoft introduced DirectStorage 1.1, which...
