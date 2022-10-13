ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Miss Ann's Classic Diner To Hold Trunk Or Treat

It's probably no surprise to you that I'm very picky about where I eat. There are very few chains that I patronize and I can count the local places I like to eat on a few fingers (is that the way you're supposed to say that?). The point is, I like Miss Ann's, a whole lot.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Simple Tip Can Increase Your Home Security in Lubbock

Did you know that the way you close your blinds at night can have a significant impact on your home’s security?. Depending on what floor of a building you live on, the direction you close your blinds is very important. Closing them the right way saves you from worrying about someone peeking through your blinds at night to see if your home, what valuables are inside, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock's Mugshot Monday: 65 People Remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center

It has recently rained in Lubbock and I am sad the clouds are gone but there is hope that we get a gloomy and foggy few days while in October. I am not sure if it has to do with the weather but there seemed to be less people arrested when it rains so we might have to keep an eye out to see if that true. As fall festivals across the Hub City are getting started and you gear up for popcorn balls and caramel apples but make sure to enjoy all the fun events like At'l Do Farms Corn Maze and picking a pumpkin to carve for the annual Pumpkin Trail.
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

VIDEO: Texas Woman Posts TikTok Video Of Herself Getting Gored By Bison

The next time you travel to an area with wild animals, remember it is always best to keep your distance and by all means, never drop the camera. A Texas woman recently had an encounter with a group of bison that she will never forget. Rebecca Clark was recording her adventure on her phone at Caprock Canyons State Park while she was out walking a trail by herself.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Lubbock area residents asked to offer flood problem information

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is seeking information about flooding on sunny or rainy days from residents in the city limits or nearby that live in the watershed area of the Canyon Lakes System. “The area is very large that contributes,” Director of Engineering Mike Keenum said....
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Another Fantastic Concert Announced for Raider Alley This Weekend

Texas Tech has announced another electric concert for the Raider Alley Concert Series for the Homecoming weekend celebration against West Virginia. The first act brought to Raider Alley last year in the renewed push to make the pregame an absolute party was DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. He won't be returning, but the DJ booth will return as Texas Tech and the Gorilla Law Firm have tabbed NGHTMRE to rock the stage.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person is in the hospital after a stabbing around 12:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street. More details here: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. 1 seriously injured in crash early Sunday morning. 3 injured in Seagraves...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Does Lubbock Need Something Like This Giant Cheeto Statue?

What in the name of Chester Cheetah is going on here?. A small town named Cheadle, Alberta (that's in Canada), has seen an influx of tourists after the company behind Cheetos erected a 17-foot tall statute of a giant Cheeto, complete with a hand covered in orange Cheetos dust. According...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Warmer temperatures ahead before cold and rain return

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second day in a row the afternoon temps have been about 20 degrees below normal in Lubbock and over most of the South Plains. Cloudy skies will continue tonight and it will be colder, with nighttime lows in the 40s in the city. Tuesday...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Cooler Temperatures and Rain Headed For Lubbock

Fans of temperatures in the 80's will enjoy the next two days before the weather turns on Sunday when a cold front comes through the area. That's when another blast of Fall hits Lubbock and and continues dropping temperatures throughout the state. Saturday's high is expected to be in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

