Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Miss Ann’s Classic Diner To Hold Trunk Or Treat
It's probably no surprise to you that I'm very picky about where I eat. There are very few chains that I patronize and I can count the local places I like to eat on a few fingers (is that the way you're supposed to say that?). The point is, I like Miss Ann's, a whole lot.
Lubbock Woman Searching For Young Girl That Turned In Lost Diamond Ring
It's always nice to come across something wholesome like this to share. Christy Hartin from KCBD shared a post by Lubbock woman, Karina Tello, who recently lost her engagement ring at our local Sam's Club, and is looking for the sweet child that turned it in. We thought we would...
15 New Food & Drink Spots Coming to Lubbock Soon
Has it been hard to keep up with what is opening in Lubbock? Here is an updated list of all the food and drink places set to open soon in the area. Enjoy!. 20 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022. 9 Food & Drink Spots...
This Simple Tip Can Increase Your Home Security in Lubbock
Did you know that the way you close your blinds at night can have a significant impact on your home’s security?. Depending on what floor of a building you live on, the direction you close your blinds is very important. Closing them the right way saves you from worrying about someone peeking through your blinds at night to see if your home, what valuables are inside, and more.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 65 People Remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center
It has recently rained in Lubbock and I am sad the clouds are gone but there is hope that we get a gloomy and foggy few days while in October. I am not sure if it has to do with the weather but there seemed to be less people arrested when it rains so we might have to keep an eye out to see if that true. As fall festivals across the Hub City are getting started and you gear up for popcorn balls and caramel apples but make sure to enjoy all the fun events like At'l Do Farms Corn Maze and picking a pumpkin to carve for the annual Pumpkin Trail.
VIDEO: Texas Woman Posts TikTok Video Of Herself Getting Gored By Bison
The next time you travel to an area with wild animals, remember it is always best to keep your distance and by all means, never drop the camera. A Texas woman recently had an encounter with a group of bison that she will never forget. Rebecca Clark was recording her adventure on her phone at Caprock Canyons State Park while she was out walking a trail by herself.
KCBD
Lubbock area residents asked to offer flood problem information
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is seeking information about flooding on sunny or rainy days from residents in the city limits or nearby that live in the watershed area of the Canyon Lakes System. “The area is very large that contributes,” Director of Engineering Mike Keenum said....
Another Fantastic Concert Announced for Raider Alley This Weekend
Texas Tech has announced another electric concert for the Raider Alley Concert Series for the Homecoming weekend celebration against West Virginia. The first act brought to Raider Alley last year in the renewed push to make the pregame an absolute party was DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. He won't be returning, but the DJ booth will return as Texas Tech and the Gorilla Law Firm have tabbed NGHTMRE to rock the stage.
A Lubbock man was Killed Over the Weekend While Inflating a Tire
An arrest has been made after a man was killed while inflating a tire on the side of a road. The Texas Department of Public Safety received a call of a collision of Friday, October 14. KAMC news reported that police arrived shortly around 4 p.m. near Farm to Market Road 2641 and Farm to Market Road 1264.
‘It all happened so fast:’ Seagraves ISD Superintendent says community came together after bus crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Seagraves ISD Superintendent talked with KLBK News about the bus crash that happened on Saturday on US Highway 62/82 and David Bailey Road. Superintendent Joshua Goen was in a vehicle behind the bus and explained how the crash happened. He said the bus was on its way to the UIL Marching […]
Lubbock woman ends 16 years of being another ‘nightmare on 19th street’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman went all out to decorate her house for Halloween for the last 16 years but is now selling all her decorations. Dee Paone has created her own “Nightmare before Christmas” since 2006. “This is a creation that has happened over the last 16 years,” Paone said. She said this […]
This Lubbock Bar is Now Offering a Special Menu for Sober Customers
While many people like going out to bars to enjoy the atmosphere and spend time with friends, not everyone likes to drink. If you're the only one in your friend group that prefers to go without alcohol, you might feel left out as your friends sip on fancy-looking yummy cocktails and you're stuck with water or a soda.
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
KCBD
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person is in the hospital after a stabbing around 12:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street. More details here: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. 1 seriously injured in crash early Sunday morning. 3 injured in Seagraves...
Does Lubbock Need Something Like This Giant Cheeto Statue?
What in the name of Chester Cheetah is going on here?. A small town named Cheadle, Alberta (that's in Canada), has seen an influx of tourists after the company behind Cheetos erected a 17-foot tall statute of a giant Cheeto, complete with a hand covered in orange Cheetos dust. According...
Level the bevel? Flatten the T? Some want to change the iconic Double T
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a website, a group of Texas Tech University alumni are campaigning to “Level the Bevel” on the Texas Tech logo – in other words, remove the 3D elements of the iconic Double T. The Double T was first introduced in 1926 and officially adopted by the school in 1963, according […]
KCBD
Warmer temperatures ahead before cold and rain return
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second day in a row the afternoon temps have been about 20 degrees below normal in Lubbock and over most of the South Plains. Cloudy skies will continue tonight and it will be colder, with nighttime lows in the 40s in the city. Tuesday...
63-Year-Old Timothy Lee Harr Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday. The crash happened near FM 2641 and FM 1264 at around 4 p.m. According to the Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck went across the road and struck the victim.
Cooler Temperatures and Rain Headed For Lubbock
Fans of temperatures in the 80's will enjoy the next two days before the weather turns on Sunday when a cold front comes through the area. That's when another blast of Fall hits Lubbock and and continues dropping temperatures throughout the state. Saturday's high is expected to be in the...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0