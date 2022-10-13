ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

mprnews.org

Realtors group apologizes for its role racially segregating Twin Cities housing

A major Twin Cities real estate group is apologizing publicly for its role perpetuating systemic racism in the region’s home buying market. Leaders of Minneapolis Area Realtors say its members were complicit in blocking Minnesotans of color, mostly Black people, from purchasing houses in white neighborhoods, and that Black real estate agents were excluded from joining the group.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Ellison says the state could sue N. Minneapolis businesses for criminal activity

(Minneapolis MN-) Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday his office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County Attorney and the Minneapolis City Attorney, has completed its investigation of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis and has determined that illegal public nuisances are ongoing at the properties. Attorney General Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson have provided Merwin and Winner with official notices that unlawful public nuisance activity is occurring on their properties in violation of Minnesota law, and that a complaint for relief will be filed in district court in 30 days if they do not abate the nuisance conduct or reach an agreement for abatement with the Attorney General’s Office, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jack Jablonski delivers keynote at metro area LGBTQ+ "coming out" luncheon

MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man known for inspiring others through his journey with paralysis is doing it again. Jack Jablonski came out as gay last month.  Friday he gave the keynote speech at the state's LGBTQ+ and Allied Chamber of Commerce's National Coming Out Day luncheon. As Jablonski took the stage, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. The 26-year-old followed a series of impactful speakers, sharing his sometimes dark journey with the supportive community.  "Relief and freedom. Those were the two prevalent feelings when I came out publicly," Jablonski said. He said being in the public eye helped and...
CBS Minnesota

Maplewood woman pleads guilty to stealing millions in COVID relief funds

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maplewood woman pleaded guilty after she stole more than $2.4 million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits and small business loans.According to court documents, Takara Hughes, 35, made fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were meant to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hughes applied for the benefits from multiple states simultaneously; in one instance, while living in Minnesota, she claimed she lived and worked as a hair stylist in California, receiving at least $46,000 in unemployment benefits from California's Employment Development Department.She regularly "double-dipped" by applying for benefits in multiple states, the U.S. Department of Justice said.Her scheme lasted from June 2020 to July 2021.She also charged others roughly $3,000 to fraudulently obtain pandemic-related funds on their behalf.In all, she applied for $2,485,409 in pandemic-related funds and caused multiple state and federal agencies to pay out at least $1,253,339 to her and others in the form of unemployment benefits and small business loans.She pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of wire fraud. She will be sentenced at a later time.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Former military captain surprised while returning home for 1st time following cancer, stroke

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – More than a dozen of Capt. John Jaros' military brothers and sisters welcomed him home Saturday – marking the next step in a multi-year recovery.Jaros, who served as Naval Construction Battalion Captain, has spent the last year recovering from a traumatic brain bleed and stroke he had just days after being declared cancer free. "The past two years have been a little bit of a struggle," said Jaros' wife Mary.Mary and John met in 2012. He had recently served overseas in Iraq, directing a team in the effort to rebuild areas crucial to the war effort....
LAKE ELMO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Several students treated for illness after attempting "One Chip Challenge" at Edina middle school

EDINA, Minn. -- Several students at an Edina middle school became sick after attempting the viral "One Chip Challenge" on Thursday.The challenge involves eating a tortilla chip made with the extremely hot Carolina reaper peppers and scorpion peppers and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything. Videos of people doing this challenge are then shared to TikTok and YouTube. Edina Public Schools in a statement said that students at South View Middle School were treated at the health office and others experienced eye pain after being exposed to chip dust. Several students complained of having a hard time breathing, and an ambulance was called.School health staff found no one had a severe allergic reaction or was injured as a result of the challenge.The district says that the student who brought the chips to school was disciplined, and any students who attempt the challenge at school in the future will also be disciplined.Officials urged parents to speak with children about the dangers of the challenge, which they say is "unsafe and disruptive to student learning."
EDINA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Best Places to Get Desert in Minneapolis & St. Paul

Today is National Dessert Day and as someone who lives for desserts, chocolate, and all things sweet I am so excited! In celebration of today, I thought I would share the best places to get dessert in the Twin Cities. This list is created through a combination of the top places that came up on Google and Yelp, and are in no particular order!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

