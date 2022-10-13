Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
County attorney candidate says she inadvertently filed for office with expired law license
Hennepin County attorney candidate Martha Holton Dimick filed paperwork to run for county attorney with an law expired license, even though state law requires that she submit an active one with her paperwork. Screenshot from campaign ad. For days, Hennepin County attorney candidate Martha Holton Dimick has been hounded on...
bulletin-news.com
School segregation violates the Minnesota Constitution, whether done on purpose or not
If Minnesota students are attending substandard, racially divided schools, can the state declare “Oops, that was an accident” and overlook the issue? This legal challenge shouldn’t require legal assistance. That might not make sense. But that’s precisely how it functions, according to a recent court ruling.
UpNorthLive.com
Med school has students pledge to fight 'gender binary' and 'colonialism,' honor 'Indigenous' healing
MINNEAPOLIS (TND) — University of Minnesota medical students who are part of the Class of 2026 were given a pledge to swear by during a "White Coat Ceremony" back in August. The pledge included a land acknowledgment honoring the area's indigenous population, as well as references to disrupting white supremacy, colonialism and gender norms.
abc17news.com
How one Minnesota county has been rapidly housing the homeless since the pandemic
On a breezy morning in July, Fabian Jones rode his new bike to the homeless shelter where he lived earlier this year. “Here’s one of our success stories,” said Michael Goze, head of the nonprofit that runs the emergency shelter, known as Homeward Bound, located in the heart of Minneapolis’ large Native American community.
mprnews.org
Realtors group apologizes for its role racially segregating Twin Cities housing
A major Twin Cities real estate group is apologizing publicly for its role perpetuating systemic racism in the region’s home buying market. Leaders of Minneapolis Area Realtors say its members were complicit in blocking Minnesotans of color, mostly Black people, from purchasing houses in white neighborhoods, and that Black real estate agents were excluded from joining the group.
willmarradio.com
Ellison says the state could sue N. Minneapolis businesses for criminal activity
(Minneapolis MN-) Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday his office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County Attorney and the Minneapolis City Attorney, has completed its investigation of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis and has determined that illegal public nuisances are ongoing at the properties. Attorney General Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson have provided Merwin and Winner with official notices that unlawful public nuisance activity is occurring on their properties in violation of Minnesota law, and that a complaint for relief will be filed in district court in 30 days if they do not abate the nuisance conduct or reach an agreement for abatement with the Attorney General’s Office, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.
Minnesota Parent Union director confronts school board on proficiency: 'The Titanic has sunk'
Minnesota Parent Union president Rashad Turner talks about his new proposal for schools to post proficiency rates online in the wake of a poor state report card.
Jack Jablonski delivers keynote at metro area LGBTQ+ "coming out" luncheon
MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man known for inspiring others through his journey with paralysis is doing it again. Jack Jablonski came out as gay last month. Friday he gave the keynote speech at the state's LGBTQ+ and Allied Chamber of Commerce's National Coming Out Day luncheon. As Jablonski took the stage, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. The 26-year-old followed a series of impactful speakers, sharing his sometimes dark journey with the supportive community. "Relief and freedom. Those were the two prevalent feelings when I came out publicly," Jablonski said. He said being in the public eye helped and...
fox9.com
Feeding Our Future: Minneapolis councilman's wife under scrutiny for potential connections to case
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis city council member is dodging questions about his wife's possible connection to the Feeding Our Future fraud case. Public documents show that Jamal Osman’s wife, Ilo Amba, founded a nonprofit that professed to feed needy children through a federal assistance program. Her company,...
First guilty pleas made in Feeding Our Future fraud case
The first three guilty pleas in the nonprofit Feeding Our Future fraud case were entered on Thursday. A total of 49 people have been charged so far in connection with the alleged $250 million scheme, which involved the misuse of COVID-19 childhood nutrition relief funds. Bekam Merdassa, 40, from Inver...
redlakenationnews.com
State settles with Andersen Windows over 'refusal' to hire applicant with disability
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant's disability, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The window and door manufacturer based in Bayport, Minn., will pay the man $41,000 and adhere to several stipulations meant to "build...
Guilty plea in massive $86 million elder-fraud scheme affecting Minnesotans
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in May 2021. When then-U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald announced charges in a massive telemarketing scheme in October 2020, she called it "the largest elder fraud scheme in the nation." On Friday, in...
Bethel University scraps 10 majors, minors; cites declining enrollment
ARDEN HILLS, Minn — Bethel University, a private Christian school in Arden Hills, has eliminated 10 programs, saying it needs to “change” and “adapt” to declining enrollment. The cuts affect a number of Bethel’s schools, including the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of...
Maplewood woman pleads guilty to stealing millions in COVID relief funds
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maplewood woman pleaded guilty after she stole more than $2.4 million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits and small business loans.According to court documents, Takara Hughes, 35, made fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were meant to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hughes applied for the benefits from multiple states simultaneously; in one instance, while living in Minnesota, she claimed she lived and worked as a hair stylist in California, receiving at least $46,000 in unemployment benefits from California's Employment Development Department.She regularly "double-dipped" by applying for benefits in multiple states, the U.S. Department of Justice said.Her scheme lasted from June 2020 to July 2021.She also charged others roughly $3,000 to fraudulently obtain pandemic-related funds on their behalf.In all, she applied for $2,485,409 in pandemic-related funds and caused multiple state and federal agencies to pay out at least $1,253,339 to her and others in the form of unemployment benefits and small business loans.She pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of wire fraud. She will be sentenced at a later time.
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
The Queen of Norway is visiting Minnesota this week; here's where she'll be
The Queen of Norway is visiting Minnesota this week. Queen Sonja is planning a few stops around the state starting Thursday, with her visit intended to highlight the strong ties between Norway and Minnesota's Norwegian-American community. The queen will be in Minnesota for four days, leaving on Sunday, according to...
Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Warning Residents of Phone Scam
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is warning you of a phone scam circulating the area. The sheriff's office says they've received a number of complaints from residents saying they've received a phone call from a person claiming to be an employee of the sheriff's office.
Former military captain surprised while returning home for 1st time following cancer, stroke
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – More than a dozen of Capt. John Jaros' military brothers and sisters welcomed him home Saturday – marking the next step in a multi-year recovery.Jaros, who served as Naval Construction Battalion Captain, has spent the last year recovering from a traumatic brain bleed and stroke he had just days after being declared cancer free. "The past two years have been a little bit of a struggle," said Jaros' wife Mary.Mary and John met in 2012. He had recently served overseas in Iraq, directing a team in the effort to rebuild areas crucial to the war effort....
Several students treated for illness after attempting "One Chip Challenge" at Edina middle school
EDINA, Minn. -- Several students at an Edina middle school became sick after attempting the viral "One Chip Challenge" on Thursday.The challenge involves eating a tortilla chip made with the extremely hot Carolina reaper peppers and scorpion peppers and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything. Videos of people doing this challenge are then shared to TikTok and YouTube. Edina Public Schools in a statement said that students at South View Middle School were treated at the health office and others experienced eye pain after being exposed to chip dust. Several students complained of having a hard time breathing, and an ambulance was called.School health staff found no one had a severe allergic reaction or was injured as a result of the challenge.The district says that the student who brought the chips to school was disciplined, and any students who attempt the challenge at school in the future will also be disciplined.Officials urged parents to speak with children about the dangers of the challenge, which they say is "unsafe and disruptive to student learning."
Best Places to Get Desert in Minneapolis & St. Paul
Today is National Dessert Day and as someone who lives for desserts, chocolate, and all things sweet I am so excited! In celebration of today, I thought I would share the best places to get dessert in the Twin Cities. This list is created through a combination of the top places that came up on Google and Yelp, and are in no particular order!
