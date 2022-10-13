Read full article on original website
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, slated to start Week 7 vs. Steelers
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one step closer to making a return to the field. The Dolphins QB has been cleared from concussion protocol, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Tagovailoa flew to Detroit and Pittsburgh to meet with specialists before he was cleared, Pelissero added. Tagovailoa has...
2022 NFL season: Week 6 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Now that Brady finally has good, healthy wide receivers to target, he is starting to score more fantasy points; he has averaged 22.6 fantasy points per game over the last two weeks. Without T.J. Watt, the Steelers have allowed 21.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (sixth-most in the NFL since Week 2) while facing Mac Jones, Jacoby Brissett and Zach Wilson in three of those four weeks. The Steelers have allowed 22 completions of 20+ yards this season, the second-most in the NFL. Brady is a must-start in Week 6.
Russell Wilson on Making Changes to his Process: 'Absolutely Not'
The Denver Broncos' quarterback offered a brazen response when asked about changing his process.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14
TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers. RB James Conner (ribs) is ruled out for Sunday versus Seattle. C Rodney Hudson (knee; questionable) is a game-time decision, per Kingsbury. INJURIES. WR Rashod Bateman (foot) did not practice for the third straight day and...
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
JuJu Smith-Schuster on First TD With Chiefs: ‘It’s a Great Feeling'
Despite the loss, Smith-Schuster is appreciative of his first score in a Chiefs uniform.
The 'Fire Kliff Kingsbury Train' Gaining Steam With Cardinals Fans
Arizona Cardinals fans are fed up with Kliff Kingsbury at the helm of their team.
Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) inactive vs. Browns
The New England Patriots will be without their 2021 first-round quarterback for a third consecutive game. Mac Jones was limited in practice all week with a high ankle sprain and earned a surprising designation of questionable ahead of the club's game against Cleveland, but the Pro Bowler could not make it all the way back and is officially inactive.
Rams rule out RB Cam Akers (personal) vs. Panthers
The Los Angeles Rams will be without running back Cam Akers on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Coach Sean McVay told reporters that Akers would not practice Friday and won't play in Sunday's contest. McVay declined to expound on the reason for Akers' absence other than to say the club...
Raiders WR Davante Adams unlikely to be disciplined by NFL until legal process concludes
The NFL is weighing possible discipline against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for shoving a credentialed photographer on the way to the visitors tunnel after Las Vegas' loss to the Chiefs last Monday, with the photographer falling on the ground afterwards. Adams could be fined, suspended or both. Adams' status...
Bears QB Justin Fields aggravates shoulder injury in loss: 'I'm hurting. Hurting pretty good'
It was a frustrating Thursday night for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, and a painful one. Fields said he aggravated an injury to his left shoulder in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. "I'm hurting. Hurting pretty good," Fields said. "Got a long weekend, so I'll have some...
Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa (groin) inactive versus Falcons
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is officially inactive for their game versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has been dealing with a strained groin suffered during last week's win over the Panthers and missed two practices this week, only participating in a limited capacity in Friday's session.
2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 7 of college football season
Back in August, Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy and his experienced scouting staff released their watch list for next year's game, which included 485 prospects from more than 100 college football programs. Below, I rank my top 25 players from that list and provide the names of 25...
NFL Votes continuing league-wide voter education, registration, activism during 2022 midterm elections
It's time, once again, to exercise our fundamental right to vote. This is a midterm election year, and the NFL is committed to using its platform and facilities to support this essential element of democracy. The NFL Votes initiative was founded as a joint effort between the league and the...
Country music artist Darius Rucker's second collection of NFL-based clothing line a 'labor of love'
Darius Rucker's allegiance to the NFL goes back long before his acclaimed music career. Rucker's family had congregated to watch Super Bowl VI between the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins in January of 1972. "I remember going around and asking everybody which team they were pulling for that day," said...
