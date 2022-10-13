NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Now that Brady finally has good, healthy wide receivers to target, he is starting to score more fantasy points; he has averaged 22.6 fantasy points per game over the last two weeks. Without T.J. Watt, the Steelers have allowed 21.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (sixth-most in the NFL since Week 2) while facing Mac Jones, Jacoby Brissett and Zach Wilson in three of those four weeks. The Steelers have allowed 22 completions of 20+ yards this season, the second-most in the NFL. Brady is a must-start in Week 6.

