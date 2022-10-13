ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 6 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Now that Brady finally has good, healthy wide receivers to target, he is starting to score more fantasy points; he has averaged 22.6 fantasy points per game over the last two weeks. Without T.J. Watt, the Steelers have allowed 21.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (sixth-most in the NFL since Week 2) while facing Mac Jones, Jacoby Brissett and Zach Wilson in three of those four weeks. The Steelers have allowed 22 completions of 20+ yards this season, the second-most in the NFL. Brady is a must-start in Week 6.
NFL
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers. RB James Conner (ribs) is ruled out for Sunday versus Seattle. C Rodney Hudson (knee; questionable) is a game-time decision, per Kingsbury. INJURIES. WR Rashod Bateman (foot) did not practice for the third straight day and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) inactive vs. Browns

The New England Patriots will be without their 2021 first-round quarterback for a third consecutive game. Mac Jones was limited in practice all week with a high ankle sprain and earned a surprising designation of questionable ahead of the club's game against Cleveland, but the Pro Bowler could not make it all the way back and is officially inactive.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Chargers#Patriots#American Football#The Akron Beacon Journal
NFL

Rams rule out RB Cam Akers (personal) vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams will be without running back Cam Akers on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Coach Sean McVay told reporters that Akers would not practice Friday and won't play in Sunday's contest. McVay declined to expound on the reason for Akers' absence other than to say the club...
NFL
NFL

Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa (groin) inactive versus Falcons

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is officially inactive for their game versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has been dealing with a strained groin suffered during last week's win over the Panthers and missed two practices this week, only participating in a limited capacity in Friday's session.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy