San Francisco, CA

Warriors waive two-way players Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quinones

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to their final preseason game and opening night, the Golden State Warriors made some changes to their roster.

On Thursday, the Warriors announced the team is waiving Quinndary Weatherspoon and rookie Lester Quinones. Both Weatherspoon and Quinones were locked into Golden State’s pair of two-way contract slots.

After joining the Warriors in 2022, Weatherspoon played in 11 games for the Warriors, averaging 2.7 points on 57.1% shooting from the field with 1.3 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per contest. Weatherspoon has been featured in all four of the Warriors’ recent preseason games.

Quinones signed a two-way deal with the Warriors after going undrafted out of Memphis in the 2022 NBA draft.

With Weatherspoon and Quinones waived, the Warriors have opened up a pair of two-way spots on their roster. The Warriors will have some flexibility at the bottom of their roster for the remainder of training camp.

If the Warriors decided to fill their two-way spots with players currently at camp, Jerome Robinson, Ty Jerome and Pat Spencer could be options.

The Warriors will play their final preseason game on Friday against the Denver Nuggets at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

