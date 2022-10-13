Read full article on original website
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)
Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
WHNT-TV
Freeze Warning Monday Night
The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, a Freeze Warning has been issued for southern middle Tennessee. Counties in Tennessee include Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne counties. The coldest air is forecast...
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
williamsonherald.com
Visitors to Williamson can leave their cars behind and hit the highlights with Franklin Hop tour
A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper's Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. The Franklin Hop will take guests on an entertaining 90-minute loop, with expert guides pointing out over 50 points of...
Hidden in the Hollow: George Dickel whisky a smooth operator
Tucked away in the hills and valleys of Coffee County lies a distillery known for making whiskey as “mellow as moonlight.”
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
wgnsradio.com
Red Cross: URGENT NEED
(MURFREESBORO) The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross needs donors to give the gift of life. Every 2 Seconds Someone in the U.S. Needs Blood. Your Blood Donation Can Help Save Lives. Register in minutes. Free mini physical. Host a blood drive. Donate on weekends. TYPE O+...
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Engineer Receives 2022 Firefighter of the Year Award
Rutherford County, TN - Rutherford County Engineer William Steele was awarded the 2022 Firefighter of the Year Award through the Noon Exchange Club on October 12, 2022. He has obtained multiple certifications and taken on extra responsibilities within the department. Steele quickly has become one of the best engineers according to his peers as evidenced by being recruited to help instruct fire pump operations at the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy. As an active member of the fire investigation team, he has already been instrumental in a felony arrest.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together
Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
Tullahoma Drops Nail Bitter to Lawrence County
The Tullahoma Wildcats had their two game win streak snapped and their playoff hopes took a serious hit with a 14-10 loss to Lawrence County Friday night at Wilkins Stadium. In a game which was a time of possession battle from the opening kick off Tullahoma marched 61 yards in 5:03 seconds to strike first on a one yard Jaxon Sheffield run with 6:53 left in the first quarter.
Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area
Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting...
wgnsradio.com
Area Pastors are Working to Help Area Youth through Leadership and More
During the first half of the show Pastors Gerald and Nikita Martin with Be Well Ministries joined us on air to talk about an upcoming event for area youth in Smyrna, TN. “The Annual Soldiers 4 Christ Youth Explosion” will be at the Smyrna Boys and Girls Club on Oct. 22 from 7pm to 9pm.
Sidelines
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
Ribbon Cutting: Graze Craze in Murfreesboro
Graze Craze held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Suite E in Murfreesboro. Graze Craze is the innovator in an attractive food trend sweeping the nation known as “Grazing”. Grazing allows people the flexibility to eat an entire meal or small portions of food during the course of the day. The grazing style of eating provides you and your guests with a diverse meal plan in the form of a charcuterie-style grazing box, platter, or table that meets the individual needs and wants of everyone’s personal palette and diet, in relation to those who may have special health or medical eating requirements.
fox17.com
Woman, 22, dead after tree falls on car during Williamson County severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed during severe storms Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. The woman, Laurel Flaherty, recently graduated from Belmont University in May with a Bachelor of Social Work. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the Massachusetts woman was traveling along...
1 dead following severe storms in Williamson County
One person was killed in Wednesday night's severe storms that hit Williamson County, according to Jill Burgin with the EMA.
