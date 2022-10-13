Read full article on original website
Related
motor1.com
Tesla Model S becomes a hybrid, never uses charger on 1,800-mile trip
The Warped Perception is known for its unusual Tesla mods. After strapping three mini-jet engines to the back of his Model S in order to improve its acceleration, channel host Matt Mikka is now addressing another problem he has with the vehicle - the fact that he has to stop and charge it.
motor1.com
Polestar has no plans to offer a model smaller than Polestar 2
According to a new article published by Autocar, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has confirmed that there's no smaller EV coming from the brand in the near future. The Polestar 2, the brand's first fully electric car, will remain the smallest option in the lineup going forward. The Polestar 2 essentially...
motor1.com
BMW M5 spied preparing to become PHEV performance saloon
The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the centre of the bonnet. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
motor1.com
Mercedes Benz Warranty: Coverage, Costs & Options (2022)
Mercedes-Benz stands behind its cars and SUVs with a 4-year/50,000-mile Mercedes warranty. This is a standard warranty length compared to other luxury brands and offers a reasonable term of coverage. But what does the Mercedes warranty pay for, exactly?. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Mercedes...
RELATED PEOPLE
motor1.com
When in Rome, do as the Romans do: tailor-made vehicles for individual markets
The global auto industry can have several faces according to location. Although the concept is pretty much the same everywhere – going to point A to point B – the shape of the vehicle can change quite much in every market. Some of them can be available everywhere. Others are only visible on the roads of specific markets, while others are exclusive to specific countries.
motor1.com
Donkervoort F22 teased as a model that would be worth the "weight"
It has been over a decade since Donkervoort first announced the D8 GTO line. Throughout those years, the Dutch carmaker didn't hint at any replacement for the lightweight supercar... until recently. In a teaser published on Donkervoort's website and various social media channels, a new model is coming and it...
motor1.com
Future Audi EVs could clean the air for everyone whilst driving and charging
Electric vehicles are considered greener in terms of CO2 and other emissions compared to combustion-powered cars, which means they are cleaner during operation. The electric energy for EVs doesn’t always come from greener sources, though, but that's a topic for a different conversation. Regardless of the engine type, however, all vehicles generate fine dust from their brakes and tyres and from road abrasion.
motor1.com
Tag Heuer launches Mario Kart watch that costs £21,250
With tens of millions of units sold across the series, Mario Kart is one of Nintendo's big franchises. Now, super fans of the game can show their enthusiasm by wearing one of the limited-edition watches on the way from Tag Heuer. The Formula 1 Chronograph costs £3,550. If that's not fancy enough for you, then the Formula 1 Tourbillon Chronograph is an astonishing £21,250.
IN THIS ARTICLE
motor1.com
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV debuts alongside hi-po AMG variant
Mercedes SUVs have been popular commodities among luxury buyers for decades, and there’s no reason why that should change as the world transitions toward EVs. In fact, high-riders have been part of Mercedes-Benz’s electrification strategy almost from the beginning, as the GLC-based EQC SUV was one of the company’s first long-range electric vehicles.
motor1.com
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage spied squealing its tyres at the Nurburgring
BMW is prepping a hotter coupe called the 3.0 CSL Hommage. It’s based on the new M4 CSL but features a ton of modifications to improve its on-track performance. A new video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel captures the car undergoing hard testing at the Nurburgring race track.
motor1.com
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 spied on video thundering around the Nurburgring
Testing continues for the big AMG-infused Mercedes saloon. This fresh spy video captures a new S63 prototype making mincemeat out of corners at the Nurburgring. Given the size and likely weight of the hot S-Class Merc, the tyres could also be mincemeat after this aggressive testing session. We mention weight...
Comments / 0