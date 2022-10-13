ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Venus balloon prototype notches test flights over Nevada desert (video)

By Keith Cooper
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago

A prototype for a balloon that could one day cruise through the clouds of Venus, has aced two test flights above Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

Venus ' reputation is a formidable one, that of a world of burning heat, crushing air pressure and insufferable carbon dioxide. Yet the environment 4,000 feet (1,200 meters) above Black Rock Desert isn't too dissimilar to what one may find in Venus' atmosphere between 30 and 40 miles (50 to 60 kilometers) above the ground. At this altitude on Venus, the temperature ranges from 32 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit (0 to 65 degrees Celsius), while the air density is about the same as on Earth . All in all it's really quite clement. It is these conditions that have led to speculation that microbial life could survive in Venus' clouds.

The prototype aerobot, which is short for "aerial robotic balloon," is about 12 feet (4 meters) across, and is essentially a balloon within a balloon. The inner balloon contains high-pressure helium, which is less dense than air. To lift the aerobot, the inner balloon vents helium into the flexible outer balloon, which then inflates, increasing the aerobot's overall buoyancy. To descend, the helium is simply pumped back into the inner balloon, causing the outer balloon to contract.

"The success of these test flights is a huge deal for us," Paul Byrne, a planetary scientist at Washington University in St, Louis, Missouri, who is collaborating on the aerobot, said a statement . "We've successfully demonstrated the technology we'll need for investigating the clouds of Venus."

Related : Planet Venus: 20 interesting facts about the scorching world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40v60r_0iXpQNDq00

The aerobot is readied for flight in the early dawn light during the test phase in July 2022. (Image credit: NASA/JPL–Caltech)

Designed jointly by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California and the Near Space Corporation in Oregon, the aerobot that flew over Black Rock Desert does not mimic any mission yet selected by NASA to go to Venus. However, should such a mission launch, the aerobot would fly to Venus alongside an orbiter spacecraft, which would do its own science and also relay data from the aerobot back to Earth. The final aerobot design would have a diameter of about 40 feet (12 m).

In Venus' atmosphere, the aerobot would float through the clouds, driven onward by the planet's powerful winds . It wouldn't have too much say in where it headed.

"The zonal winds — east-to-west — are very strong and consistent on Venus," Jacob Izraelevitz wrote in an email to Space.com. Izraelevitz is a robotics technologist at JPL and the principal investigator on the test flights. "The atmosphere ' super-rotates ' with respect to the surface at 60 to 80 meters per second [200 to 260 feet per second] where we would fly. There's no hope of turning the balloon around, and to first order the balloon simply follows the wind."

Balloons have flown on Venus before. In 1985, the Soviet Union launched the twin Vega 1 and 2 missions that each deployed a balloon in Venus' atmosphere. The balloons survived for less than two days before running out of battery power. Izraelevitz says that the aerobot would be solar powered, since even with Venus' thick, cloudy atmosphere, between 30 and 40 miles up there's more than enough sunlight to power a solar mission lasting at least 100 days. Even the problem of clouds laced with deadly sulfuric acid can be negated — Izraelevitz noted that another JPL team is developing solar panels that are resistant to acid erosion.

While the aerobot drifting through the Venusian clouds would not require propulsion, the solar panels would generate energy for the arsenal of scientific instruments the aerobot would carry. These devices would range from mass spectrometers that could sample and analyze the constituents of the atmosphere to detectors that could measure acoustic waves reverberating through the thick atmosphere, perhaps from quakes on the surface. With the recent controversial detection of phosphine in Venus' atmosphere, and the potential biological implications of that discovery, life-detecting experiments would also be important cargo.

Related stories:

Here's every successful Venus mission humanity has ever launched
Scientists hail 'the decade of Venus' with 3 new missions on the way
After a tantalizing discovery at Venus, what could an astrobiology mission look like?

Currently, NASA has two missions to Venus in development — DAVINCI (Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble Gases, Chemistry and Imaging), which will drop a probe into Venus' atmosphere in 2031, and VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography and Spectroscopy), which is an orbiter that will launch for Venus in December 2027. The European Space Agency also has a new Venus mission, EnVision , which will launch in the early 2030s, and the next decade is already being hailed as the " decade of Venus exploration ." However, none of the aforementioned missions will carry an aerobot, meaning our balloon adventures on Venus will have to wait a little while longer.

Nevertheless, when that day comes, the aerobot will be ready.

"We're extremely happy with the performance of the prototype," Izraelevitz said in the statement.

Follow Keith Cooper on Twitter @21stCenturySETI. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Outsider.com

NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter

The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
Outsider.com

LOOK: NASA Drops New ‘Angry’ Pic of Mt. Shasta

NASA shared a unique image of California’s Mt. Shasta by a pro photographer. The picture lives up to the legend surrounding the mountain. During eruptions of the enormous volcano in the north, spirits from ‘above’ and ‘below’ realms battle there. This is according to some ancient myths. This deep sky image, taken in late June by Ralf Rohner and courtesy of NASA, captures such drama well.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit

It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
IFLScience

New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise

Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
ALASKA STATE
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
BGR.com

Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth

Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
BGR.com

James Webb Telescope captured a stunning image of Neptune you have to see to believe

Neptune is the furthest known planet in our solar system. Because of that distance, getting great views of this ringed planet has been difficult. Now, though, James Webb has captured a stunning image of Neptune. In fact, the image is so stunning that the European Space Agency claims that it’s the clearest view of the planet we’ve had since 1989.
Aviation International News

Skunk Works To Display Darkstar at Edwards Airshow

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works will put a secret hypersonic airplane on static display at the Edwards Air Force Base airshow from October 14 to 16. But it will never fly. It is the Darkstar full-scale model that is featured in the opening scenes of this year’s hit movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”
PALMDALE, CA
The Independent

Discovery of ultra rare diamond suggests Earth’s mantle has oceans’ worth of water hidden inside

Earth’s inner layers are home to a water-saturated environment, according to a new study that assessed minerals trapped inside a rare gem diamond originating from a depth of about 660km underground.The study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, sheds more light on the Earth’s deep water cycle. Earth is known as a water planet as the oceans make up over 70 per cent of its surface, and while studies have suggested that the inner layers of the mantle could be home to vast quantities of water, evidence that it actually does has been scarce.In a process known...
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Ingram Atkinson

Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse

"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Space.com

Space.com

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy