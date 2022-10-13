ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 DIY fall wreaths: beautiful, budget-friendly crafts to embrace the season

By Hebe Hatton
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOqtX_0iXpQ00O00

Fall is one of the most beautiful seasons and with so much color and texture all around, it's only natural to want to bring it into your home, These DIY fall wreaths are simple to craft and the perfect way to add seasonal decor to your home.

Hang your creation alongside shop-bought fall wreaths from a mantle for an enhanced display, while these will all look great outside on a porch also.

Layer the look to enhance any other fall decor buys and you'll wow guests all season long. Whether you want to use fresh or dried foliage, mini gourds or even wooden beads for a contemporary finish, there will be an autumnal DIY wreath to suit your home.

DIY fall wreath ideas

What's cool about making your own decor is that you can tap into the latest fall home trends or, stick to the classics.

Cozy up over a weekend or on a chilly weeknight and enjoy trying out these simple autumnal crafts.

If you're on a budget don't fear, we have something for everyone and as we're not far from holiday season you can re-use your wreath base for a festive DIY Christmas wreath design in a few months time.

1. White gourd wooden wreath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wv9EJ_0iXpQ00O00

(Image credit: Cara & Co )

This subtle fall wreath is perfect if the classic shades of the season aren't for you. Its natural colors suit a more pared-back scheme and it has a Scandi feel. Pick up your supplies and follow the tutorial by Cara & Co .

You will need:

2. Crocheted floral wildlife wreath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzLha_0iXpQ00O00

(Image credit: Hobbycraft )

For something completely different for your indoor fall mantel display or to hang on a bare wall, this charming DIY fall wreath is made entirely from crocheted flowers and animals. I mean, how adorable is the sleeping fox and mouse? You can add on as many elements as you like, there are toadstools, pumpkins, acorns, sunflowers and fall leaves to choose from, or use them all. Find the tutorial created by @sewing_the_seeds_of_love at Hobbycraft .

You will need:

3. Fern, dried fruit and floral wreath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cd1xX_0iXpQ00O00

(Image credit: Hobbycraft)

This is a really good wreath for anyone on a budget and you can use foraged stems from walks or your backyard. If you know how to dry flowers already you can use them and the fruit slices can be bought or you could try your hand at drying oranges yourself using an oven or even your air fryer ...

This is a clever transitional wreath that can be adapted from fall to the holiday season too with some simple additions nearer the festive period. Find the full tutorial at Hobbycraft .

You will need:

4. Simple Fall Hoop Wreath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bsy8_0iXpQ00O00

(Image credit: Dori Turner)

Make this in just a half hour to add a gilded touch to your interiors or to the exterior of your home! You just need to pick up the following supplies to make your DIY simple gold fall hoop wreath and you're golden (excuse the pun).

You will need:

5. Split Wood Bead Wreath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsYvG_0iXpQ00O00

(Image credit: Dori Turner)

This split wood bead wreath is one of the more contemporary fall wreath DIYs that still lends itself to creating an autumnal feel that's close to nature, around the home.

Pick up your supplies and craft it yourself on an afternoon with a hot chocolate in hand and perhaps as you tackle other DIY fall decorating ideas too.

You will need:

6. Classic floral and foliage fall wreath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGwME_0iXpQ00O00

(Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

A classic floral fall wreath like this make, courtesy of Bloom & Wild , is plentiful of burnt orange florals, red berries and delicate foliage. This will work so well outside to make an entry to any houseguest around Thanksgiving and even Halloween. Gather your supplies and follow the 3-step tutorial.

You will need:

7. Pinecone wreath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjBE8_0iXpQ00O00

(Image credit: Dori Turner)

This 30-minute pinecone wreath uses all of the best of nature and will cost less than $15 to DIY. Pick up some basic supplies and craft it with the kids for a cute autumn craft.

You will need:

8. Painted wood fall wreath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsfWu_0iXpQ00O00

(Image credit: Dori Turner)

If you want a different take on DIY fall wreaths altogether, and if you have leftover wood rounds, consider this DIY rustic wood fall wreath make that lets you get a little more creative with different colors and signage, to suit your taste.

You will need:

How do you decorate a wreath in the fall?

The beauty of DIY fall wreaths is that they can be styled in so many different ways whether you're filling yours with foliage, painted tiny pumpkins or fresh florals.

When it comes to displaying yours, the classic option is to hang a wreath from a door .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CcH8q_0iXpQ00O00

Fireside with Wreath. Garden Trading (Image credit: Garden Trading)

When it comes to styling, consider adding pumpkins and ghouls to the mix for Halloween, leaving yours as is for Thanksgiving or, adding lights plus holly and more evergreens for an easy transition into Christmas.

