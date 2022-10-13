ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 6 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Players to get in lineups to combat byes

By Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZeYF_0iXpOSkT00

Week 5 wasn't a great fantasy sleeper week for us, unless you're an easy grader and give us credit for Devin Duvernay. But we're still trying to find under-appreciated values for you and actionable plays.

Sleeper, of course, is a nebulous term. Use whatever definition works for you. Likewise, this column is whatever you want it to be. Perhaps it helps you make a start/sit call this week or a DFS decision. Maybe you apply the information to an over/under prop. Perhaps you’ll add a player to your fantasy bench as depth, but won't deploy him this week.

We’re onto Week 6:

WR Rondale Moore at Seattle

When we think of the Seahawks, we think of a run defense that couldn’t stop a nosebleed. But Seattle’s pass-defense metrics are actually worse. Pete Carroll’s crew currently stands 31st in pass-defense DVOA.

It’s go-time for Moore, who’s trying to carve a significant role in the Cardinals offense before DeAndre Hopkins returns. Moore hasn’t been a downfield flash in his brief NFL career, but he did snag 7-of-8 targets last week and he’s still available to add in about two-thirds of Yahoo leagues. He’s too good not to be on a roster, and now that the bye weeks have arrived, he’s a possible starter in Week 6.

[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. New England

There’s a core four in Cleveland and DPJ doesn’t make that list — the Browns offense is about Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Amari Cooper, and David Njoku. But the passing game has been a three-man tree, with Peoples-Jones seeing 16 looks the last two weeks and posting a reasonable 9-121-0 line. New England’s stingy secondary is surely going to prioritize Cooper, which makes it easy to imagine Peoples-Jones in the 6-8 target range again. His recent production level is a good place to start for your Week 6 expectations, with about a 20-25 percent chance at a touchdown. That would never fly in Week 1, but it might be useful in a skeleton-crew Week 6 situation.

RB Devin Singletary at Kansas City

I elevated Singletary to Circle of Trust status last week, which proved to be a mistake as the Bills trampled the Steelers but asked little of their nominal feature back. But Singletary’s biggest-touch games tend to come against opponents who can actually push back against the Bills, and that means he should be back in the 14-16 touch bucket for Week 6. His industry half-point PPR rank is outside the Top 20, which I suggest is about a half-tier too low. If you’re not starting Singletary this week, you’re blessed with a loaded running back room — we all envy you. I’m giving him another chance.

RB Travis Etienne at Indianapolis

Etienne isn’t the type of sleeper you can add off waivers, but maybe there’s a chance to capitalize on a trade or a DFS opportunity. I’m not sure the market has properly recalibrate this offense.

James Robinson received a lot of buzz for his quick start, but it was partially built off some long runs that were mostly gifts from defenses in the wrong coverage. Robinson is not a home-run hitter, and expecting him to sustain a long-run profile was always misguided. Etienne out snapped Robinson two weeks ago, and last week he outplayed Robinson by a significant market (114 total yards versus 39 total yards). The fantasy industry is still ranking Robinson above Etienne, which strikes me as a stark error. Etienne should continue to make a case for leading this backfield on Sunday.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 6 $250K Sunday Baller DFS contest]

RB Josh Kelley vs. Broncos (desperation start or future stash)

We know the Chargers don’t want to overexpose Austin Ekeler, and the search has always been on for a reliable understudy. Kelley showed in Week 6 that he can be that back — 10-49-1 on the ground, 2-33-0 through the air. And that production didn’t come in garbage time — the Chargers and Browns were in a three-hour donnybrook. Kelley is rostered in just 13 percent of Yahoo leagues, which is comically low for one of the highest-upside lottery tickets on the board. Go check your waiver wire right now.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 6 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 6 lineups!. Start in DFS: Jeff Wilson Jr. ($19) Sit: Drake London. Wilson ranks top-five in rush yards over expectation, sandwiched between Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb....
NFL
WDBO

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 7

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 7. Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons (14 percent rostered) The Atlanta Falcons put together a pretty big upset...
NFL
WDBO

Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win

CLEVELAND — (AP) — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there. And people are learning how to say it now, too. A little known fourth-round draft pick who played at Conference USA school Western Kentucky,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kelley
WDBO

Tom Brady chides Bucs offensive line during ugly first half vs. Steelers

Tampa Bay's offense was sluggish on Sunday, and Tom Brady took his frustrations out on his offensive line. The Buccaneers went into halftime without a touchdown and trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-9. With the final seconds ticking off the second-quarter game clock, Brady had some words for his offensive lineman on the Tampa Bay sideline. They were't exactly encouraging.
TAMPA, FL
WDBO

Giants RB Saquon Barkley's slide seals win over Ravens, much to the chagrin of fantasy managers

Saquon Barkley had a great fantasy day in the New York Giants' upset win over the Baltimore Ravens. But it could have been even better. Barkley slid right before the end zone on a six-yard run with 1:17 left on the clock to effectively end the game following a Giants strip-sacked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the previous possession. The wise clock management move let the Giants run out the clock and take home their third consecutive victory – this one a 24-20 win – but it left fantasy managers wanting more.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepers#Byes#American Football#Dvoa#Cardinals#Kareem H
WDBO

Teddy Bridgewater returns after yet another Dolphins QB injury to Skylar Thompson

Another week, another injury for a Miami Dolphins quarterback. Skylar Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a thumb injury, leading to the return of Teddy Bridgewater. The Dolphins announced that Thompson was questionable to return. Bridgewater missed practice this week in concussion protocol, but was activated on Sunday prior to kickoff.
NFL
WDBO

Rams reportedly listening to trade offers for RB Cam Akers

Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be over. The Rams are listening to trade offers for the young running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after Akers reportedly had "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay. This stems from Friday's news where McVay announced Akers would miss the team's Week 6 match against the Carolina Panthers while Akers and the team are "working through some different things."
NFL
WDBO

Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate carted off field after suffering head injury

Another scary head injury forced a player to be carted off the field. This time it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate. He appeared to suffer the injury late in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers after catching a pass from Tom Brady. Brate stayed on the turf for a while before the medical staff brought out the backboard stretcher and then the cart. Though he wasn't able to leave the field under his own power, Brate did raise a thumbs up to show he was OK.
TAMPA, FL
WDBO

Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley's run

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — After five straight losing seasons and three coaching changes, the New York Giants are doing the unexpected under first-year coach Brian Daboll. They are finding ways to win. The Giants (5-1) stunned another opponent as Julian Love's interception and 27-yard return set...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBO

Matthew Stafford's pick 6 vs. Panthers ties him for second-most all-time

Matthew Stafford etched his name alongside Dan Marino in the NFL record books on Sunday. He'd probably prefer to avoid this association with the Hall of Famer. The Rams quarterback launched a second-down pass in Cooper Kupp's direction against the Carolina Panthers. It instead landed in the hands of Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson, who returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WDBO

Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive...
NFL
WDBO

Jets defense make life miserable for Aaron Rodgers in another alarming loss for Packers

Quinnen Williams lived in the Packers backfield. Sauce Gardner made life miserable in the secondary. It added up to another rough day for Aaron Rodgers as the New York Jets stifled Green Bay in a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field. The loss was the second-straight for the Packers after a 3-1 start and enough to sound alarm bells over a stagnant Green Bay offense. The Jets, meanwhile, improved to 4-2 thanks to a swarming young defense that's coalescing into an NFL force.
GREEN BAY, WI
WDBO

Dolphins' losing streak should make us appreciate Tua Tagovailoa more

Fans can be rabid in the way in which they defend their favorite athletes, but the supporters of Tua Tagovailoa have an inarguable point added to their repertoire right now: The Dolphins need Tagovailoa under center. The franchise's long-term prospects are always going to be up for discussion, but Tagovailoa's...
NFL
WDBO

Bills rally to beat Chiefs 24-20 in playoff rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Von Miller had just finished talking about the importance of the Buffalo Bills beating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium when he stopped in the hallway outside the visiting locker room and grabbed Josh Allen in a hug. The Bills quarterback...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WDBO

Jets continue surge with convincing 27-10 win at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and the young New York Jets are making a convincing statement to the rest of the NFL. They aren't the same old Jets who haven't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the league's longest active drought. Hall...
GREEN BAY, WI
WDBO

Chiefs do it to Bills again, get a field goal drive in just 12 seconds

Well, squib kicking didn't work for the Buffalo Bills either. The scene on Sunday was surreal. Last postseason, the Bills gave up a field goal to the Kansas City Chiefs when the Chiefs had just 13 seconds left on the clock. It led to overtime, a Bills loss and an offseason of hearing about mistakes like not squib kicking after a touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
91K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy