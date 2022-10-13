ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Lower Merion Township, PA
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lower Merion Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
firststateupdate.com

One Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Middletown Crash Saturday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13)....
MIDDLETOWN, DE
CBS Philly

Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Mt. Airy. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.At this time police do not have a motive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Royds
Person
Kevin Steele
Daily Voice

Murder, Attempted Murder Charges For 23-Year-Old Trenton Man In Double Shooting: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old Trenton man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a May double shooting, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Kahiree Peterson, 23, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several weapons offenses in the May shooting that took the life of Ali Abdullah and seriously hurt another man, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Fire#Violent Crime#Montgomery County Court#Jeep Grand Cherokee#I 76 In Lower Merion
Daily Voice

DUI Charges Dropped For Defiant NJ Gym Owner: Reports

Drunk driving charges against Ian Smith, a former gym owner known for defying state COVID orders, have been dismissed, the New Jersey Globe reports. The charges had dashed Smith's chances of winning a Republican Party primary for the 3rd congressional seat. However, for the next nine months, a municipal court...
BELLMAWR, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13). At the time, a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 13 within the left lane of travel and was proceeding north from the intersection with Hyetts Corner Road. In the area north of the Route 1 overpass the Dodge, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and entered into the grass median. The Dodge proceeded across the grass median and entered into the left lane of Route 13 northbound, directly into the path of the Ford. The Dodge struck the front and driver side of Ford for a point of impact. The Dodge then came to rest within the left lane of northbound Route 13 and the Ford came to a rest within the right shoulder of northbound Route 13.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Shore News Network

Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

Dover Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Sunday Morning

Dover Police were called for a shooting on South Bradford Street just after one Sunday morning. A 29 year old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body was located. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he later died from his injuries. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy