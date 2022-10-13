Read full article on original website
3 injured in crash connected to unauthorized car rally in Abington Twp., police say
Police believe the striking vehicle had recently fled the rally, which was being held in a Willow Grove Park Mall parking lot.
Police: Security officer shot after breaking up fight in South Philadelphia
A security officer was shot while working the South Street Festival Saturday night.
NJ man, 40, killed in fatal Aberdeen dirt bike crash
ABERDEEN — The victim of a fatal crash involving an SUV and a dirt bike has been identified as a man from the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. Clifford Walton, 40, was fatally injured in the crash shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Official: 2 Workers Struck, Killed By Train on Ben Franklin Bridge
CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 PM Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
18-year-old killed in North Philadelphia triple shooting; 2 others injured
A party at a venue on N 11th Street was just ending when two masked men allegedly walked up and opened fire at about 9 p.m.
One Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Middletown Crash Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13)....
Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Mt. Airy. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.At this time police do not have a motive.
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
Man stabbed to death during domestic dispute inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
FOX CHASE - A domestic dispute turned deadly Saturday afternoon at home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section. Police say a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the neck inside a home on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:43 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene just minutes later.
Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington, Delaware
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington.
Murder, Attempted Murder Charges For 23-Year-Old Trenton Man In Double Shooting: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old Trenton man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a May double shooting, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Kahiree Peterson, 23, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several weapons offenses in the May shooting that took the life of Ali Abdullah and seriously hurt another man, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Is a quadruple shooting linked to a crash involving a stolen SUV? Philly police are investigating
Police are trying to determine if a crash is related to a nearby shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
South Jersey Woman Indicted After Lending Unlicensed Teen A Vehicle Before Fatal Crash: Report
A 51-year-old woman from Salem County has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash that killed a high school passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Tisha M. Gargon, of Pittsgrove Township, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the fatal crash, the outlet said. She gave an...
DUI Charges Dropped For Defiant NJ Gym Owner: Reports
Drunk driving charges against Ian Smith, a former gym owner known for defying state COVID orders, have been dismissed, the New Jersey Globe reports. The charges had dashed Smith's chances of winning a Republican Party primary for the 3rd congressional seat. However, for the next nine months, a municipal court...
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13). At the time, a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 13 within the left lane of travel and was proceeding north from the intersection with Hyetts Corner Road. In the area north of the Route 1 overpass the Dodge, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and entered into the grass median. The Dodge proceeded across the grass median and entered into the left lane of Route 13 northbound, directly into the path of the Ford. The Dodge struck the front and driver side of Ford for a point of impact. The Dodge then came to rest within the left lane of northbound Route 13 and the Ford came to a rest within the right shoulder of northbound Route 13.
Levittown Man Arrested By FBI In Philly Drag Race Once Threatened To Shoot Up NJ Wawa: Reports
A Bucks County man was in custody after authorities said he used a bullhorn to turn a crowd against police officers in Philadelphia on Oct. 2 — and reports indicate he'd previously been charged with threatening to terrorize a New Jersey Wawa. Joseph Vannauker, 18, of Levittown, was arrested...
Philadelphia police ID 4th suspect in shooting near Roxborough High School; currently at large
Troy Fletcher, 15, is charged with murder and related offenses. He is currently at large.
Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fourth Suspect Identified In Deadly Roxborough High School Shooting
Authorities have identified a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and four others wounded outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia last month. Troy Fletcher, 15, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with murder and other related offenses, Philadelphia police said. He remains at large.
Dover Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Sunday Morning
Dover Police were called for a shooting on South Bradford Street just after one Sunday morning. A 29 year old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body was located. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he later died from his injuries. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
