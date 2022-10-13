Read full article on original website
Texas A&M football: 10 bold predictions for the rest of the regular season
It has been a crazy, up-and-down 1st half of the 2022 season for head coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. Standing at 3-3 and 1-2 in SEC play, the Aggies have already experienced the lowest of lows — a home loss to Appalachian State — before giving Aggieland reason for hope by playing No. 1 Alabama to the last play on the road.
inforney.com
Troup student-athlete Cooper Reid continues to make progress in Houston rehabilitation center
Troup High School junior Cooper Reid, a football player who suffered a severe head injury in the school’s homecoming game, continues to make progress in a Houston rehabilitation center. Reid, who had been hospitalized since the injury on Sept. 9, was transferred to TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston via...
KXAN
MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas
(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
Listed at $3.7M, Houston's 'Darth Vader House' is the ultimate bachelor pad
With its black rock and sharp edges, the Houston home resembles something from 'Star Wars.'
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
austincountynewsonline.com
AUSTIN COUNTY SCOREBOARD 2022 – WEEK 6
Austin County and surrounding area teams battled it out on Friday night in Week 6 of the 2022 Texas Football Season. Here are the scores that we have.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?
Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
$725,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
Well, it seems a rival of the Dallas Cowboys won their game against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn't take away the big-money winning that was happening in Texas.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth
Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
papercitymag.com
Rice University Athletics Gets a Big Money Boost From Black-Tie Fundraiser’s River Oaks Return, Building on a $6 Million-Plus Tradition
'An Evening in Rice's Honour' founders Dr. Walter & Linda McReynolds, Cynthia & Bucky Allshouse (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) It was truly inside baseball (no pun intended) when 375 supporters of Rice University Athletics gathered at River Oaks Country Club to celebrate Owl enthusiasts and raise funds for the university’s athletic programs. The evening that felt more like a glorious fraternity reunion than a formal fundraiser generated more than $400,000 for the cause.
Cypress, October 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cypress Park football team will have a game with Cypress Lakes High School on October 15, 2022, 17:00:00.
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
thewrangleronline.com
History Around Us: Imperial Sugar Factory
Just adjacent to the Constellation Field lies an old factory, not just any old one. One full of sugar and even prison labor. The history of the Imperial Sugar factory dates back to 1843. Eighteen years before the Civil War. The land Imperial sits on went through quite a few ownerships from Nathaniel F. Williams to Benjamin F. Terry. The latter is the namesake of Terry High School in the Lamar Consolidated School District. In 1897, E.H Cunnigham became in charge of the property and “built the sugar refinery around 1897,” East Texas History. The Property relied on convict labor.
Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas
Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX
The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
R.I.P. LEWANDA SULLIVAN
A dear friend passed away yesterday. One of the best editors at ABC 13 for the past 24 years. Passed away Wednesday afternoon at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. Here’s when she won the Emmy Award in the Texas Heritage category. Was very active in animal rescues. She will be missed.
houstoncitybook.com
Houston Model, Fashion Designer and New Miss USA Has Surprising Answers to Our Fun Questions!
TO COMPETE IN the Miss USA pageant, contestants must be at least 18 and under 28 years old in the year they are competing. The 2022 Miss USA winner, R’Bonney Gabriel, cut it close!. Gabriel grew up in Missouri City and graduated from Lawrence E. Elkins High School in...
5 people killed in 2-car crash in Houston suburb
PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed, including one juvenile, on Saturday in a crash involving two cars in a south Houston suburb, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. CDT in Pearland, KTRK-TV reported. According to the Pearland Police Department, a preliminary investigation suggested that one...
q973radio.com
A Texas Teenager Accidentally Swallowed the Squeaker in a Dog Toy And It’s Kinda Hillarious
A 13-year-old kid near Houston named Johnathan Serrano was supposed to be packing for a camping trip. But instead, he decided to annoy his mom by standing next to her while chewing on a dog toy. (???) He was making it squeak, and she told him to stop, but he...
