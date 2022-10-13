ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Comments / 1

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M football: 10 bold predictions for the rest of the regular season

It has been a crazy, up-and-down 1st half of the 2022 season for head coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. Standing at 3-3 and 1-2 in SEC play, the Aggies have already experienced the lowest of lows — a home loss to Appalachian State — before giving Aggieland reason for hope by playing No. 1 Alabama to the last play on the road.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KXAN

MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Houston, TX
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Huntsville, TX
Sports
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Huntsville, TX
Colorado Springs, CO
College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Colorado College Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Football
Huntsville, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
Huntsville, TX
College Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?

Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Bryan College Station Eagle

Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth

Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
BRYAN, TX
94.3 Lite FM

Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
papercitymag.com

Rice University Athletics Gets a Big Money Boost From Black-Tie Fundraiser’s River Oaks Return, Building on a $6 Million-Plus Tradition

'An Evening in Rice's Honour' founders Dr. Walter & Linda McReynolds, Cynthia & Bucky Allshouse (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) It was truly inside baseball (no pun intended) when 375 supporters of Rice University Athletics gathered at River Oaks Country Club to celebrate Owl enthusiasts and raise funds for the university’s athletic programs. The evening that felt more like a glorious fraternity reunion than a formal fundraiser generated more than $400,000 for the cause.
HOUSTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Cypress, October 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cypress Park football team will have a game with Cypress Lakes High School on October 15, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CYPRESS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Texans#Nrg Stadium#American Football#College Football#The Air Force Falcons#Falcon Stadium#Independent#Conference Usa#Athletics Nathan Pine
thewrangleronline.com

History Around Us: Imperial Sugar Factory

Just adjacent to the Constellation Field lies an old factory, not just any old one. One full of sugar and even prison labor. The history of the Imperial Sugar factory dates back to 1843. Eighteen years before the Civil War. The land Imperial sits on went through quite a few ownerships from Nathaniel F. Williams to Benjamin F. Terry. The latter is the namesake of Terry High School in the Lamar Consolidated School District. In 1897, E.H Cunnigham became in charge of the property and “built the sugar refinery around 1897,” East Texas History. The Property relied on convict labor.
SUGAR LAND, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX

The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
HUMBLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

R.I.P. LEWANDA SULLIVAN

A dear friend passed away yesterday. One of the best editors at ABC 13 for the past 24 years. Passed away Wednesday afternoon at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. Here’s when she won the Emmy Award in the Texas Heritage category. Was very active in animal rescues. She will be missed.
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 people killed in 2-car crash in Houston suburb

PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed, including one juvenile, on Saturday in a crash involving two cars in a south Houston suburb, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. CDT in Pearland, KTRK-TV reported. According to the Pearland Police Department, a preliminary investigation suggested that one...
PEARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy