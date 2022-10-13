Charles Barkley signing a new deal with WarnerMedia?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Barkley is nearing a new deal with WarnerMedia after flirting with LIV Golf. WarnerBrothers Discovery chief content officer of U.S. networks Kathleen Finch spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Sir Charles’ contract talks, and expressed that the likely new deal will encompass more than NBA coverage.

Source: Ryan Glasspiegel @ New York Post

Finch later issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter saying she was “premature” in what she said about Barkley’s new contract. -via New York Post / October 13, 2022

ClutchPoints: Charles Barkley: World Wide Wes [Knicks executive William Wesley] said [the Jazz] ‘wanted my wife, they wanted my kids, they wanted my grandkids [for Donovan Mitchell]. They were just trying to rip somebody off. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 9, 2022

NBA on TNT: “Charles Barkley is calling Kevin Durant’s career outside of Golden State an ‘abject failure’ … Do you agree?” Shaquille O’Neal: “Yeah. … If you’re the guy and you ain’t get it done, that means you failed.” -via Twitter / September 4, 2022

