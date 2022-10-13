Charles Barkley signing a new deal with WarnerMedia?
Charles Barkley is nearing a new deal with WarnerMedia after flirting with LIV Golf. WarnerBrothers Discovery chief content officer of U.S. networks Kathleen Finch spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Sir Charles’ contract talks, and expressed that the likely new deal will encompass more than NBA coverage.
Source: Ryan Glasspiegel @ New York Post
Finch later issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter saying she was “premature” in what she said about Barkley’s new contract. -via New York Post / October 13, 2022
