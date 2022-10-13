One month later, Cyberpunk 2077 players are still stumbling across Edgerunner locations in-game

Fans both old and new coming to Cyberpunk 2077 after watching the Edgerunners anime are noticing oodles of familiar sights and sharing them online.

Reddit user OnlyWithNumers has been so kind to round up heaps of them in one post (below), though we’ve seen several like it since the anime launched last month. While Edgerunners’ use of Cyberpunk 2077’s sounds is easier to notice – Hallie Coggins and Rosa Walton’s bop I Really Want to Stay at Your House features prominently, as does more minor sounds like the ringtone of a phone implant – the locales don’t register immediately.

Several low-key shots of benches and street corners in the anime come straight from the game. Some examples, though, are easier to spot, like a rooftop David and Lucy sit atop while looking at Night City’s skyline, or the infamous Afterlife bar.

As we initially reported , even for hardened Cyberpunk 2077 fans, these familiar sounds and sights now hit different following Edgerunners, and it’s pretty emotional.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans are also going out of their way to bring elements of Edgerunners to the game that weren’t there previously. Modders have recreated David’s mansion , Lucy’s apartment following the anime’s end, and even added proper cyberpsychosis through a new humanity system.

Developer CD Projekt Red is undoubtedly enjoying Cyberpunk 2077’s resurgence , too. Not only has a developer commented that it’s ‘good to be back’ , but plans are in motion for the RPG’s first-and-only expansion and a full-blown sequel . Busy times.

Has the world finally forgiven Cyberpunk 2077 ? It would certainly seem so.