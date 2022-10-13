Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
Collider
'Welcome to Chippendales': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Who's Writing and Directing Welcome to Chippendales?. The name "Chippendales" may sound like the popular Disney cartoon characters who received their own movie on Disney+ in May 2022. However, this name refers to a male stripper troupe that was popular in the late '70s and early '80s before going downhill due to a mix of greed, betrayal, and even murder.
‘The Walking Dead’ Episodes Cost More Than $3 Million Each in Season 1, Leading to the Showrunner Getting Fired
Frank Darabont parted ways with AMC after 'The Walking Dead' Season 1 because of how much money he spent per episode.
Collider
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci Share a Seat in First Images From 'Bupkis'
With production now fully underway on Pete Davidson's new series Bupkis, Peacock revealed the first look at Davidson and Joe Pesci on set and sharing a seat with one another. In a very Curb Your Enthusiasm manner, the half-hour live-action comedy will roughly retell Davidson's life story, only exaggerated with a mix of absurd elements and the SNL alum's signature unfiltered style of humor and worldview. In what'll be his first appearance on television since 1985 with Half Nelson, Pesci plays Davidson's grandfather in the series.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
New 'Tulsa King' Trailer Shows Sylvester Stallone Building a Criminal Empire
The countdown has begun for Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama Tulsa King. Paramount released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming series, and they are every bit as daring as the leading man himself. In the new clip, we see New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, not receiving the welcome he was expecting from his bosses after keeping his mouth shut for 25 years and doing jail time. Rather, he’s exiled to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Collider
How 'She-Hulk' Sets Up the Next Big Hulk Story
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) facing off against the cyber-collective of incels known as the Intellegencia — and shattering the fourth wall in the process to rewrite her own ending. In the process, a few other superheroes showed up, including Daredevil (Charlie Cox). But there was a new character whose has ties to Jennifer and her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and may hint at a certain storyline that Marvel Studios is looking to adapt.
I watched The Watcher house for years & now I’m having a party for Netflix show – I can’t wait for some of the lines
A YOUNG woman who grew up near The Watcher house has shared her intent to host a viewing party for the new Netflix series of the same name. The saga of The Watcher - which left the Broaddus family with a series of ominous and threatening letters - has been turned into a new seven-part Netflix series that debuted on the platform on October 13.
Collider
'Samurai Jack's Creepy Haunted House Episode Is an All-Time Horror Banger
If there’s one thing that encapsulates the Halloween spirit more than horror movies, it’s a special spooky-themed episode of your favorite TV show. From your great pumpkins to your treehouses of horror and everything in between, few things in life feel as nostalgic as that one time the show you were watching decided to get really scary out of nowhere. Even in today’s shifting landscape there’s still plenty of episodes to choose from, but few to this day stack up to what many consider to be an all-timer of a creepy childhood experience with the 35th episode of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Samurai Jack, also known by fans as “Jack and the Haunted House.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Harrison Ford Cast as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the MCU
Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in what might be one of the biggest casting coups for the franchise so far. The Hot Mic and /Film is reporting that the iconic star of Indiana Jones and Star Wars has been tapped by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to take over the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, which was played by William Hurt before the death of the actor earlier this year.
Collider
What's Leaving Hulu in October 2022
Hulu is really getting into the Halloween spirit in 2022, with October bringing with it the addition of a number of great spooky titles. This month has already seen the addition of the Blade trilogy, Dark Shadows, and The Exorcism of Emily Rose, not to mention the brand-new Hellraiser movie that's making waves right now. But while Hulu is bringing a whole lot of great movies and shows to its catalog in October 2022, there are also quite a few titles leaving the streaming service. Some of these are already gone while others have their days numbered. So while you're looking for something new to watch or an old favorite to rewatch, why not give this list a look for the last chance to see some great content before it leaves Hulu?
Collider
Why 'The Winchesters' Should Take Place on Another Earth
The Winchesters, a prequel of the hit CW series Supernatural, follows teenage versions of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam’s (Jared Padalecki) parents John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) in the 1970s. The prequel has already departed from the canon history of the original in many ways, changing various aspects of their lives to make this story work with the pair working alongside Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Latika (Nida Khurshid), and Ada (Demetria McKinney) as a badass hunting team. As John and Mary look for their respective fathers, both of whom went missing while handling supernatural events, they slowly begin to rid the world of the monsters that terrorize it. Meanwhile, they face a cataclysmic threat from monsters that have previously been held off by the now-defunct Men of Letters.
Collider
From ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ to ‘Hocus Pocus’: 10 Witchy Movies and TV Shows to Watch this Halloween
Undoubtedly, whether portrayed as effortlessly charming and elegant or completely monstrous and hideous, witches have always been a big part of Halloween. And although legend says those who practice witchcraft ride brooms, that doesn't seem to be always the case. All these pieces of media approach the depiction of a witch differently — sometimes she is friendly, sometimes not so much.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Super Mario Bros. Movie': 10 Mostly Forgotten Mario Appearances In TV & Movies
The Illumination Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer’s release has shown that Mario is more significant than ever. The plumber - and savior of the mushroom kingdom - has held the title of the most iconic character in video game history for many years. However, it is somewhat surprising that Mario’s presence in other media, especially movies and TV, is limited.
Collider
8 Least Trustworthy House of the Dragon Characters, Ranked
If Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon has taught us anything it's that the land of Westeros is not a pleasant place to live. Constantly full of war, political backstabbing's and flying fire-breathing lizards, the Seven Kingdoms are not for the faint of heart. Ruled by the dragon...
Collider
Love is Not in the Air: 10 Movies About Wedding Disasters (or Near-Disasters)
Finding the "ideal" music ensemble, the caterer, and the venue where the wedding would be held are only a few aspects that the bride and groom have to decide on before their wedding day. Nevertheless, even with months of planning and preparation, the young couple, the young couple's parents, and their friends will not predict the possible disasters that can occur on the wedding day, the wedding rehearsal party, or the day before the wedding.
Collider
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Bumped Out of Top Spot at Netflix
After nearly a month on Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Storywas knocked out of the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list, and slipped to the #2 spot on Friday. It was replaced by The Watcher, another true-crime limited series. Both shows are written and produced by Ryan Murphy, who signed a large deal five-year deal with Netflix in 2018.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Explores That Serena/June Confrontation
This week on The Handmaid’s Tale, viewers find out what happened to June and Luke after they were captured just before crossing back into Canada. Serena continues to face some friction with the Wheelers as her situation begins to feel like déjà vu. In Gilead, Commander Putnam finds himself on the wrong end of retribution.
Collider
New 'House of the Dragon' Images Show Tensions Rising in King's Landing
Treason is brewing in Kings Landing. After King Viserys’ painful death in the final moments of the last episode of House of the Dragon and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) misunderstanding his final words, the dance of the dragon has begun and new images revealed by the series' official Twitter account confirm it.
Collider
'The Watcher's Naomi Watts & Jennifer Coolidge Reveal What They’d Do If They Were in Same Situation as Netflix Series
From show creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, and based on the New York Magazine article “The Haunting of a Dream House,” the Netflix original series The Watcher follows the Brannock family as they move into a dream home in an idyllic suburb in New Jersey. Having put everything on the line to be a part of this new neighborhood, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora (Naomi Watts), along with their two kids, realize that they may be in over their heads with their rather unusual new neighbors, and all of that is before the ominous letters start arriving, telling them that their every move is being tracked by “The Watcher.”
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2': Trailer, Release Date, Plot, and Everything We Know About Netflix's Mystery Sequel
When the Netflix Original movie Enola Holmes was released on September 23, 2020, the world got its first look at a whole new protagonist within the world of Sherlock Holmes. Based on a young adult book series of the same name written by author Nancy Springer, the film saw Millie Bobby Brown bring the title character to life with humor and charm, and many were won over by her performance as the young, talented detective. Of course, Sherlock makes an appearance as well, portrayed by none other than Henry Cavill, as well as two other Holmes family members — Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin) and Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter). Enola Holmes was an instant hit, so it was no surprise when Netflix announced that a second film was in development.
Comments / 0