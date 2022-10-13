Read full article on original website
Related
Anne Hathaway sweetly pauses interview to introduce herself to Issa Rae at Hollywood event
Anne Hathaway kindly paused an interview in order to introduce herself to and praise Issa Rae, while at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Monday.The 39-year-old actor was asked about her fashion sense during an interview with People on Monday, while on the red carpet at Elle’s event. However, in the midst of her conversation, Hathaway turned around and noticed Rae smiling and looking at her.The Princess Diaries star then put the interview on a brief hold, as she approached the 37-year-old actor and gave her a hug.“I’m so sorry but heaven is calling,” Hathaway said, while walking towards...
Elle Celebrated Power Women in Hollywood, LaQuan’s New Capsule, L’Oréal’s New Branch,
SISTER, SISTER: “You are the sister I’ve always wanted, and I am so lucky to be able to play a sister on ‘Euphoria’ with you and for you to be able to be my best friend,” Sydney Sweeney told Maude Apatow. “It’s such an amazing feeling, because I always had a hard time having girlfriends. You’re just everything to me.” Apatow had introduced her costar onstage at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Celebration dinner. Sweeney was among eight women being honored, the others being Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Yeoh, Ariana DeBose, Zoë Kravitz (who did not attend), Anne Hathaway, Issa Rae and Olivia Wilde. Each...
Producer James Gordon Meek Disappeared After FBI Raid: Report
Emmy Award-winning ABC News investigative producer James Gordon Meek has all but disappeared after his Arlington, Virginia, home was raided by the FBI in April in a mystery that has baffled even his reporter colleagues, Rolling Stone reports. While the 52-year-old Meek has not been charged with any crime, his apartment appears to be empty, his neighbors haven’t seen him since the raid, and he “resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months,” an ABC representative told the magazine. One of his colleagues said: “He fell off the face of the Earth. And people asked, but no one...
Comments / 0