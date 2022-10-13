Emmy Award-winning ABC News investigative producer James Gordon Meek has all but disappeared after his Arlington, Virginia, home was raided by the FBI in April in a mystery that has baffled even his reporter colleagues, Rolling Stone reports. While the 52-year-old Meek has not been charged with any crime, his apartment appears to be empty, his neighbors haven’t seen him since the raid, and he “resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months,” an ABC representative told the magazine. One of his colleagues said: “He fell off the face of the Earth. And people asked, but no one...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO