ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Spirits were high at the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – Spirits were high at the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana on Saturday. Walkers held colored flowers to represent their journey with Alzheimer’s. Blue is for someone living with the disease, purple is for those who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s,...
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Join For the Sake of One for Lunch at Silverstar Smokehouse or Dinner at Ramage Farms on October 25

On October 25, Jason Johnson, Author and Foster Care Advocate, will be coming to Texarkana to speak at two different events. For lunch, he will be speaking to local church leaders and pastors at Silverstar Smokehouse about how everyone can do something to help the foster/adopt community. For dinner, he will be speaking to local community members and businesses at Ramage Farms about how we can solve the huge issue of foster care if we work together.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait

Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Society
Texarkana, TX
Society
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in De Queen (Arkansas)

Located in southwest Arkansas’ Sevier County near neighboring Oklahoma, De Queen is a small town of about 7,000 residents that’s near many lakes, rivers, and national parks that draw outdoorsmen and nature lovers year-round to enjoy activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, and wildlife photography. You are reading: Things...
DE QUEEN, AR
Power 95.9

Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?

Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
TEXARKANA, TX
sachsenews.com

Taking the fall

You meet people in the South who like spring, summer or winter, but virtually everyone below the Mason Dixon Line loves fall. I can speak to my affinity for the fall season, which in Ashdown, Arkansas, is at least three weeks. Four if you’re lucky. Fall is that time...
ASHDOWN, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Tacos 4 Life#Scout Troop#Mannapacks
Kait 8

Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Police in Texas arrested a man who they say stole a truck and walked around a Walmart store parking lot with a hatchet in his pants. On Oct. 7, the Texarkana Texas Police Department said they received a call for a man who was walking around the Walmart parking lot with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Police said the 25-year-old man never took the hatchet out, but did run up to people and yell unintelligible words. The man’s bizarre behavior caused concern, prompting a witness to call 911.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

The Grove Haunted House in Jefferson, Tx

JEFFERSON, Texas - The hauntings of The Grove house go way back to the early 1900s and a woman named Louise Young. Recently named one of People Magazine's 10 real-life haunted houses across the country, The Grove is a place you must visit, especially during the spooky season. KTBS 3'S...
JEFFERSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
txktoday.com

Leadership Texarkana Announces LIfT Leadership Frameworks for Pursuing Excellence: Learning Opportunities for All Texarkana Citizens

Leadership Texarkana is pleased to announce the 2022-23 Leadership Frameworks program offerings open to anyone in the community, for pursuing excellence in ANY endeavor. As part of LIfT, the Leadership Initiative for Texarkana, the leadership programs cover a variety of topics and are a valuable investment, whether an individual is a member of the business community, the nonprofit world, or the Community at Large.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Business catches fire on Robison Road

Cash Out Texas caught fire overnight, causing part of Robison Road to be shut down as the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department extinguished the blaze. No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. Typing or reading cellular telephone messages while driving is risky business. The Texarkana Arts...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

‘The Lost City’ Is This Weeks Free Movies In The Park In Texarkana

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock movie "The Lost City" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Hot Springs holds on against Magnolia in Class 5A-South fight

HOT SPRINGS – A three-touchdown Hot Springs lead proved too much for Magnolia to overcome Friday as the Trojans celebrated their Homecoming victory against the Panthers, 41-35. The loss drops Magnolia to 2-2 in Class 5A-South (5-2 overall). The Panthers host the Little Rock Parkview Patriots on Friday in a pivotal game for Magnolia’s playoff potential. Parkview demolished Arkansas High to advance to 4-0 in conference (5-2 overall).
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy