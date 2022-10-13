Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Related
KTBS
Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
KTBS
Spirits were high at the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – Spirits were high at the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana on Saturday. Walkers held colored flowers to represent their journey with Alzheimer’s. Blue is for someone living with the disease, purple is for those who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s,...
txktoday.com
Join For the Sake of One for Lunch at Silverstar Smokehouse or Dinner at Ramage Farms on October 25
On October 25, Jason Johnson, Author and Foster Care Advocate, will be coming to Texarkana to speak at two different events. For lunch, he will be speaking to local church leaders and pastors at Silverstar Smokehouse about how everyone can do something to help the foster/adopt community. For dinner, he will be speaking to local community members and businesses at Ramage Farms about how we can solve the huge issue of foster care if we work together.
5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in De Queen (Arkansas)
Located in southwest Arkansas’ Sevier County near neighboring Oklahoma, De Queen is a small town of about 7,000 residents that’s near many lakes, rivers, and national parks that draw outdoorsmen and nature lovers year-round to enjoy activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, and wildlife photography. You are reading: Things...
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
sachsenews.com
Taking the fall
You meet people in the South who like spring, summer or winter, but virtually everyone below the Mason Dixon Line loves fall. I can speak to my affinity for the fall season, which in Ashdown, Arkansas, is at least three weeks. Four if you’re lucky. Fall is that time...
‘Teazur’ And ‘The Dusty Rose Band’ Highlight The Fantastic Weekend Music In Texarkana
From the rockers, "Teazur" to the country sounds of "The Dusty Rose Band", you can see 16 bands in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get Your Dig On At The ‘Archeology Fair’ October 22 In Texarkana
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents 'Archeology Fair 2022' Saturday, October 22 at 10 AM at the Museum Of Regional History in Texarkana. The Museum of Regional History is located at 219 North Stateline in TexarkanaHere is what the Texarkana Museum systems had to say about the event. Join the Texarkana...
Kait 8
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Police in Texas arrested a man who they say stole a truck and walked around a Walmart store parking lot with a hatchet in his pants. On Oct. 7, the Texarkana Texas Police Department said they received a call for a man who was walking around the Walmart parking lot with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Police said the 25-year-old man never took the hatchet out, but did run up to people and yell unintelligible words. The man’s bizarre behavior caused concern, prompting a witness to call 911.
KTBS
The Grove Haunted House in Jefferson, Tx
JEFFERSON, Texas - The hauntings of The Grove house go way back to the early 1900s and a woman named Louise Young. Recently named one of People Magazine's 10 real-life haunted houses across the country, The Grove is a place you must visit, especially during the spooky season. KTBS 3'S...
Texarkana Farmers’ Market Will Offer Market Boxes Again This Year
If you enjoyed the Market Boxes in the past from the Texas Farmers’ Market then you will be happy to know that they are doing it again this year. The program will run from Monday, October 17 and will go until Friday, November 18. You will need to pre-order...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
txktoday.com
Leadership Texarkana Announces LIfT Leadership Frameworks for Pursuing Excellence: Learning Opportunities for All Texarkana Citizens
Leadership Texarkana is pleased to announce the 2022-23 Leadership Frameworks program offerings open to anyone in the community, for pursuing excellence in ANY endeavor. As part of LIfT, the Leadership Initiative for Texarkana, the leadership programs cover a variety of topics and are a valuable investment, whether an individual is a member of the business community, the nonprofit world, or the Community at Large.
ktoy1047.com
Business catches fire on Robison Road
Cash Out Texas caught fire overnight, causing part of Robison Road to be shut down as the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department extinguished the blaze. No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. Typing or reading cellular telephone messages while driving is risky business. The Texarkana Arts...
Have you Tried the New Mexican Restaurant in Nash? Now Open
It's no secret Texarkana loves Mexican food! And with being said, There's a brand new restaurant that just opened in Nash, El Parian, in the former location of Fiesta House on New Boston Road. El Parian Mexican Food. It's been a long time coming but El Parian Mexican Food is...
‘The Lost City’ Is This Weeks Free Movies In The Park In Texarkana
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock movie "The Lost City" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
Will Fall Arrive In Texarkana Before The Goblins? Looks Like It
It just doesn't seem like fall when you're wearing shorts under your Halloween costume because it's too hot for jeans. Well, get ready Texarkana, looks like old man winter is wheezing in our general direction early next week and may stick around long enough to make All Hallows Eve feel just right.
magnoliareporter.com
Hot Springs holds on against Magnolia in Class 5A-South fight
HOT SPRINGS – A three-touchdown Hot Springs lead proved too much for Magnolia to overcome Friday as the Trojans celebrated their Homecoming victory against the Panthers, 41-35. The loss drops Magnolia to 2-2 in Class 5A-South (5-2 overall). The Panthers host the Little Rock Parkview Patriots on Friday in a pivotal game for Magnolia’s playoff potential. Parkview demolished Arkansas High to advance to 4-0 in conference (5-2 overall).
East Texas man arrested after ‘yelling things that made absolutely no sense’, driving stolen car
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man who had been “yelling things that made absolutely no sense” while having a hatchet in his pants, was arrested after police said they found him entering a stolen truck, according to Texarkana Police. Officials said two calls had been made about a man, who was identified as Jerry Toney, […]
‘Food Truck Fridays’ And More Things To Do In Texarkana
Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana and highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Food Truck Fridays. Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana. This Friday you can get some great food and dessert from 4 different vendors. 2. You can see...
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0