Is it too late to paint your house?

Q – We have debated painting our house all summer and have finally decided to go ahead with it. However, my husband says it’s getting to be too cold outside now, that it must be over 50 degrees all the time to get a quality paint job now and that we should wait until spring.

What do you think?

Pam – Blairsville

A – It sounds like your husband timed it just right except for one thing; it’s not too cold to paint your house.

Evaporation is a big part of painting the outside of your house. If the weather is too hot the water evaporates too quickly to get a quality job. Too cold and the reverse is true.

Most paint manufactures say it should be at least 50 degrees to paint, but low temperature acrylic paints and ceramic coatings can be used very effectively down to 35 F degrees.

Your local paint professional should make sure you have the correct paint for the job and climate.

One quick note about painting: for me this is a job that, to do it correctly, not only does it take a lot more time than you think it does, but you must put in a lot of prep effort. Preparation is the key to a quality paint job and if you aren’t interested in thoroughly caulking all the seams and nail heads and scraping off any bad paint and replacing bad siding then a professional paint company is your best call.

Good luck.

