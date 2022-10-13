Read full article on original website
Inc.com
A Disengaged Workforce Is a Harbinger of a Toxic Workplace Culture
Employee disengagement is not just a phase; it’s a contagion that can result in your entire team disengaging from their work and one another. That progression may happen slowly over time or seemingly overnight. When it does, however, it's a sign that something in your organization isn't working. If left unaddressed, employee disengagement will create a toxic work environment. And it's a lot harder to recover from a toxic work environment than from a disengaged workforce.
Inc.com
Move Over Quiet Quitting. Linkedin Data Shows 'Quick Quitting' Is the Next Workplace Trend
Sorry bosses, I have bad news for you. Thanks to the incredibly tight labor market you’ve had to struggle through the Great Resignation and, more recently, Quiet Quitting. But according to new LinkedIn data you’re soon going to have another headache to deal with. The professional network calls the latest trend “quick quitting,” and it’s just what it sounds like.
CNBC
50% of workers are burned out and 'productivity paranoia' could be making it worse: 'People are just worn down'
Burnout isn't a new phenomenon — but hybrid work environments could be making it worse. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, new, catchy terms like "The Great Resignation" and "quiet quitting" have flooded public discourse to describe the overwhelm workers are feeling, and the corresponding shifts in the labor market.
ZDNet
Going back to the office is 'a productivity killer'
Companies sending their employees back to the office for five days a week are "seriously limiting their ability to attract and retain top talent" if they don't adapt their use of physical workspaces for hybrid working, says the head of Slack in the UK. Stuart Templeton said many organizations were...
Pfizer's chief commercial officer says that although the company developed its Covid-19 vaccine with many remote employees, working in person is 'critical' to office culture
Nearly 2 years after the company helped to develop the Covid vaccine, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said it's time to get back to the office. Though many worked from home during the vaccine's development, Pfizer's culture was "banked" from years of in-person work, she said. Some companies have recently faced backlash...
According to Companies Undergoing a 6-Month Experiment, a Four-Day Workweek Does not Decrease Productivity
Inc.com
Giant Companies Are More Vulnerable Than You Think
I still remember how worried we were when my last company, Udemy, was a tiny education startup and Google announced Course Builder. It was like the worst-case scenario investors pose when you're fundraising: What if Google takes your idea and launches a competing product? But here's the thing: Course Builder went nowhere. Then came Google Helpouts, plus several attempts to monetize learning content on YouTube. None of those ever became a significant threat to Udemy.
Inc.com
In Just 2 Sentences, Bill Gates Taught a Great Leadership Lesson to Every Manager
In March of 2020, the business world shifted overnight to remote work due to the pandemic. Countless pro-remote workplace studies sprung up to reinforce the benefits of flexible work arrangements in the "new normal." In the post-pandemic age, conventional wisdom dictates that employees need flexibility, especially in the current employee-driven...
30 million US workers think their workplace is toxic. Here are the 3 main factors causing toxic work cultures, according to research.
The three main forces behind toxic cultures are bad leadership, toxic social norms, and unclear job roles, according to MIT research.
News-Medical.net
Working alongside robots may increase job burnout and workplace incivility
Working alongside robots may contribute to job burnout and workplace incivility, but self-affirmation techniques could help alleviate fears about being replaced by these machines, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. Researchers found that workers in the U.S. and parts of Asia feel job insecurity from robots, even...
psychologytoday.com
Knowing When It's Time to Quit Your Job
Deciding whether or not to leave your job can be a tough decision. Recognizing the signs that it's not going to get better can help. Not feeling respected or appreciated by your boss and constant stress and unhappiness are big red flags. If there's no room for growth or improvement,...
