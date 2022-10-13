ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inc.com

A Disengaged Workforce Is a Harbinger of a Toxic Workplace Culture

Employee disengagement is not just a phase; it’s a contagion that can result in your entire team disengaging from their work and one another. That progression may happen slowly over time or seemingly overnight. When it does, however, it's a sign that something in your organization isn't working. If left unaddressed, employee disengagement will create a toxic work environment. And it's a lot harder to recover from a toxic work environment than from a disengaged workforce.
Inc.com

Move Over Quiet Quitting. Linkedin Data Shows 'Quick Quitting' Is the Next Workplace Trend

Sorry bosses, I have bad news for you. Thanks to the incredibly tight labor market you’ve had to struggle through the Great Resignation and, more recently, Quiet Quitting. But according to new LinkedIn data you’re soon going to have another headache to deal with. The professional network calls the latest trend “quick quitting,” and it’s just what it sounds like.
ZDNet

Going back to the office is 'a productivity killer'

Companies sending their employees back to the office for five days a week are "seriously limiting their ability to attract and retain top talent" if they don't adapt their use of physical workspaces for hybrid working, says the head of Slack in the UK. Stuart Templeton said many organizations were...
Satya Nadella
Business Insider

Pfizer's chief commercial officer says that although the company developed its Covid-19 vaccine with many remote employees, working in person is 'critical' to office culture

Nearly 2 years after the company helped to develop the Covid vaccine, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said it's time to get back to the office. Though many worked from home during the vaccine's development, Pfizer's culture was "banked" from years of in-person work, she said. Some companies have recently faced backlash...
Inc.com

Giant Companies Are More Vulnerable Than You Think

I still remember how worried we were when my last company, Udemy, was a tiny education startup and Google announced Course Builder. It was like the worst-case scenario investors pose when you're fundraising: What if Google takes your idea and launches a competing product? But here's the thing: Course Builder went nowhere. Then came Google Helpouts, plus several attempts to monetize learning content on YouTube. None of those ever became a significant threat to Udemy.
News-Medical.net

Working alongside robots may increase job burnout and workplace incivility

Working alongside robots may contribute to job burnout and workplace incivility, but self-affirmation techniques could help alleviate fears about being replaced by these machines, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. Researchers found that workers in the U.S. and parts of Asia feel job insecurity from robots, even...
psychologytoday.com

Knowing When It's Time to Quit Your Job

Deciding whether or not to leave your job can be a tough decision. Recognizing the signs that it's not going to get better can help. Not feeling respected or appreciated by your boss and constant stress and unhappiness are big red flags. If there's no room for growth or improvement,...
osoblanco.org

How to Leave Work on Time

It may seem fairly simple to leave work on time. However, many workers in various industries struggle to do so on a consistent basis. This can affect their work-life balance and even lead to burnout. All the tips in this article are easy to follow and will help build the...
getnews.info

New Science and Research Uncovers What Makes Motivation

Humans are driven by a variety of needs. Some of these needs are evolutionary and biological. Creative types, for example, value freedom of expression and choice. Micromanagement, on the other hand, can stifle the creativity of graphic designers. Humans’ motivations are often categorized by Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Here’s a look at the different types of motivation and their sources. When deciding which type of motivation is best for you, consider your individual needs.
