Humans are driven by a variety of needs. Some of these needs are evolutionary and biological. Creative types, for example, value freedom of expression and choice. Micromanagement, on the other hand, can stifle the creativity of graphic designers. Humans’ motivations are often categorized by Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Here’s a look at the different types of motivation and their sources. When deciding which type of motivation is best for you, consider your individual needs.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO