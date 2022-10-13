Read full article on original website
Through the decades, East Dubuque supper club ‘is different than most’
Address: 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Dining hours: 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (brunch) and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Employees: 70. On the web: timmermanssupperclub.com. EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Ascending...
Davenport testing snow alert system Oct. 19
The City of Davenport is getting ready for winter by testing its snow emergency alert system. A message will be sent out via Alert Iowa on October 19 at 10 a.m. The alert system is the best way to find out when a Snow Emergency is declared in Davenport and now is the best time […]
Mississippi River Levels Are So Low, People are Walking Across
Last night, I saw footage on TV I don't believe I've ever seen before. It's footage of the concerningly low river levels of the Mississippi River, which are so low that a sizable island known as Tower Rock is actually accessible by foot. Tower Rock can be reached on foot...
Biz Buzz Monday: New credit union location opens today in Dubuque
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments...
“Dubuque’s Next Great Beer Festival” is Happening This Saturday (10/22)
Fall is in the air, spooky season is nigh, and seasonal activities such as Halloween parades and festivities are all underway. Five Flags Center is hopping on-board with the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF) in order to capitalize on the return of a beer festival to the Dubuque area!
15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL
If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
A Bakery/General Store Is Now Open In Downtown Davenport
Downtown Davenport dwellers and workers have a new place to stop for a sandwich or to pick up a few groceries. Blue Spruce General Store has opened up it's doors at 217 E. 2nd Street, which is the former downtown location of Cookies & Dreams. Blue Spruce has a selection...
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
Mountain lion struck and killed by vehicle in northern Illinois
Illinois wildlife officials have confirmed the accident on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday. IDNR experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September and confirmed by wildlife biologists from IDNR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and two people were injured in a crash on the Sabula-Savanna Bridge Saturday, according to Iowa troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded to US 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash, according to a crash report.
With Flurries Possible Monday, Here's When Chicago Typically Sees Its First Snow
The Chicago area could potentially see its first snowflakes of the season on Monday, but how does that compare with the average first snowfall of the season in the city?. According to current forecasts, the area will see a storm system roll through on Monday, with scattered showers expected throughout the region.
Longtime Dubuque business to reopen at new location
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 563-582-8671 or mcgovernhardwarecorp@gmail.com. Online: facebook.com/mcgovernhardware. A longtime Dubuque outdoor power equipment store soon will reopen at a new location with a new owner. McGovern Hardware will open Monday, Oct. 17, at 3131 Cedar Crest...
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
This Geneseo Home Is A “Nightmare On Zillow Street” And Wait Until You See Why
A Geneseo home has some stories to tell and they don't look like happy ones. Up for sale on Zillow is a home at 413 N. College Ave. in Geneseo. It was featured in the 'Nightmare on Zillow Street' Facebook group, which looks at the worst houses that you can buy on Zillow.
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
Emery Air sees rapid growth, success at Chicago Rockford International Airport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) shifted 2.7 billion pounds of cargo in 2021, a rising number that is producing success for companies in that area. One of those companies is Emery Air, based out of Rockford. The company expanded its air cargo storage capacity, with a...
‘Tis the season for dining at Rock Island’s Halloween-themed restaurant
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Igor’s Bistro, 3055 38th Street, Rock Island, is the Quad Cities’ only year-round Halloween-themed restaurant featuring cozy seating and a “spooktacular” menu featuring freshly prepared food. Click here to see the menu. Katherine Bauer, Igor’s Bistro, highlights the fun and slightly psychedelic...
Prophetstown House For Rent
Dick Bradley’s house and garage for rent. 710 Grove St Prophetstown, Il. Central Air and Heating installed in 2019 with gas furnace. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $850.00 a month, first and last month security deposit required. Interested people email Richard.D.Bradley@icloud.com – for background check invitation.
A Pizza Deal Too Good to Pass Up
Pizza is a popular food choice in America. It's right up there with potato chips, ice cream, chicken tenders, and donuts. Typically how much pizza does the average American eat in a year? We break it down as follows:. The Top 5 Pizza Toppings. Pepperoni. Mushroom. Extra cheese. Sausage. Onion.
