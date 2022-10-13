ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport testing snow alert system Oct. 19

The City of Davenport is getting ready for winter by testing its snow emergency alert system. A message will be sent out via Alert Iowa on October 19 at 10 a.m. The alert system is the best way to find out when a Snow Emergency is declared in Davenport and now is the best time […]
DAVENPORT, IA
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: New credit union location opens today in Dubuque

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments...
DUBUQUE, IA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL

If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
AURORA, IL
97X

A Bakery/General Store Is Now Open In Downtown Davenport

Downtown Davenport dwellers and workers have a new place to stop for a sandwich or to pick up a few groceries. Blue Spruce General Store has opened up it's doors at 217 E. 2nd Street, which is the former downtown location of Cookies & Dreams. Blue Spruce has a selection...
DAVENPORT, IA
nprillinois.org

Mountain lion struck and killed by vehicle in northern Illinois

Illinois wildlife officials have confirmed the accident on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday. IDNR experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September and confirmed by wildlife biologists from IDNR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
KWQC

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and two people were injured in a crash on the Sabula-Savanna Bridge Saturday, according to Iowa troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded to US 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash, according to a crash report.
SABULA, IA
biztimes.biz

Longtime Dubuque business to reopen at new location

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 563-582-8671 or mcgovernhardwarecorp@gmail.com. Online: facebook.com/mcgovernhardware. A longtime Dubuque outdoor power equipment store soon will reopen at a new location with a new owner. McGovern Hardware will open Monday, Oct. 17, at 3131 Cedar Crest...
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
CBS Chicago

Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
PLAINFIELD, IL
KWQC

‘Tis the season for dining at Rock Island’s Halloween-themed restaurant

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Igor’s Bistro, 3055 38th Street, Rock Island, is the Quad Cities’ only year-round Halloween-themed restaurant featuring cozy seating and a “spooktacular” menu featuring freshly prepared food. Click here to see the menu. Katherine Bauer, Igor’s Bistro, highlights the fun and slightly psychedelic...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown House For Rent

Dick Bradley’s house and garage for rent. 710 Grove St Prophetstown, Il. Central Air and Heating installed in 2019 with gas furnace. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $850.00 a month, first and last month security deposit required. Interested people email Richard.D.Bradley@icloud.com – for background check invitation.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

A Pizza Deal Too Good to Pass Up

Pizza is a popular food choice in America. It's right up there with potato chips, ice cream, chicken tenders, and donuts. Typically how much pizza does the average American eat in a year? We break it down as follows:. The Top 5 Pizza Toppings. Pepperoni. Mushroom. Extra cheese. Sausage. Onion.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy