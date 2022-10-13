Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
txktoday.com
Join For the Sake of One for Lunch at Silverstar Smokehouse or Dinner at Ramage Farms on October 25
On October 25, Jason Johnson, Author and Foster Care Advocate, will be coming to Texarkana to speak at two different events. For lunch, he will be speaking to local church leaders and pastors at Silverstar Smokehouse about how everyone can do something to help the foster/adopt community. For dinner, he will be speaking to local community members and businesses at Ramage Farms about how we can solve the huge issue of foster care if we work together.
2022 Fall Festivals & Trunk or Treat Events in Texarkana And Surrounding Areas
Who's ready for all the little ghosts and goblins? It's time to start making our list and checking it twice for all the fun events going on in and around the Texarkana area for the kids. Here it is! The list so far for all the great Fall Festivals and...
5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
sachsenews.com
Taking the fall
You meet people in the South who like spring, summer or winter, but virtually everyone below the Mason Dixon Line loves fall. I can speak to my affinity for the fall season, which in Ashdown, Arkansas, is at least three weeks. Four if you’re lucky. Fall is that time...
Get Your Dig On At The ‘Archeology Fair’ October 22 In Texarkana
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents 'Archeology Fair 2022' Saturday, October 22 at 10 AM at the Museum Of Regional History in Texarkana. The Museum of Regional History is located at 219 North Stateline in TexarkanaHere is what the Texarkana Museum systems had to say about the event. Join the Texarkana...
Texarkana Farmers’ Market Will Offer Market Boxes Again This Year
If you enjoyed the Market Boxes in the past from the Texas Farmers’ Market then you will be happy to know that they are doing it again this year. The program will run from Monday, October 17 and will go until Friday, November 18. You will need to pre-order...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Firefighters battling blaze on wooden railroad bridge
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fire on the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. Officials say they are unsure of how the fire started at this time....
marioncoherald.com
East Texas Burn Run
Don McDonald, or as he’s known by his CB handle “Blue Monday” was the winner of the 2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcyle at the conclusion of the East Texas Burn Run last Saturday. McDonald is from New Boston, and said he had just sold his motorcycle.
Have you Tried the New Mexican Restaurant in Nash? Now Open
It's no secret Texarkana loves Mexican food! And with being said, There's a brand new restaurant that just opened in Nash, El Parian, in the former location of Fiesta House on New Boston Road. El Parian Mexican Food. It's been a long time coming but El Parian Mexican Food is...
‘The Lost City’ Is This Weeks Free Movies In The Park In Texarkana
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock movie "The Lost City" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Man arrested for stealing truck after running around Walmart parking lot with hatchet in his pants
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly stealing a truck. The Texarkana Texas Police Department says on Friday, Oct. 7, dispatch got a call about a man walking around the Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Police say while he never took the hatchet out to directly threaten anyone, he was running up to people and yelling unintelligible words. His bizarre behavior caused some concern, and someone called 911.
KTBS
Pedestrian struck, killed in Miller Co.
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A pedestrian was struck and killed walking southbound in a northbound lane on U.S. Highway 71 Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police, James Settegast, 24, of Van, Texas was hit by a pickup around 9:45 and rushed to a hospital in Texarkana where Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd pronounced him dead at 10:40.
East Texas man arrested after ‘yelling things that made absolutely no sense’, driving stolen car
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man who had been “yelling things that made absolutely no sense” while having a hatchet in his pants, was arrested after police said they found him entering a stolen truck, according to Texarkana Police. Officials said two calls had been made about a man, who was identified as Jerry Toney, […]
‘Food Truck Fridays’ And More Things To Do In Texarkana
Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana and highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Food Truck Fridays. Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana. This Friday you can get some great food and dessert from 4 different vendors. 2. You can see...
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana
A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
Texarkana Police: 17-year-old shot in leg during apparent drive-by
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department announced Thursday that they are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in the leg. Officials said that they are still investigating the shooting which happened at the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street. Texarkana PD said that if anyone […]
texarkanafyi.com
TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
Texarkana-Area ‘Scouting For Food’ Bag Pickup Is This Saturday
Troops and Packs from the Caddo Area Council have been distributing grocery sacks this week all around the Texarkana area for the 2022 "Scouting for Food Drive" to benefit Harvest Regional Food Bank right here in Texarkana. What To Do?. Please load up your sack with non-perishable food items like...
Eagle 106.3
Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0