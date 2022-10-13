ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A Smith sure that 2022-23 is final year for KD & Kyrie Irving

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

While the Brooklyn Nets finally bounced back for their third NBA preseason game, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith sounds off on the team’s star duo claiming it’ll be Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s last year together as members of he Nets.

Sports personality Stephen A Smith went on ESPN’s NBA Countdown to discuss the partnership. Smith said:

“This is it. Barring a trade before the trading deadline, this is their last season together. Kyrie’s not re-signing in Brooklyn. Kyrie’s planning on going to Los Angeles. He’s trying to go to Los Angeles. That’s what he was trying to do over the summer. That’s what he’s trying to do now.”

“He knows he has to get through this season, whether they win or lose… Kyrie is pretty much gone. Unless of course [Nets governor] Joe Tsai changes his mind and says okay, ‘here’s 250 million dollars over the next four years which we all sincerely doubt he would do.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

