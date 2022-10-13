Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Related
Why St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado is poised for a repeat
Nolan Arenado’s underlying stats point to continued dominance with the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado dazzled at the plate and in the field for the Cardinals in 2022, and most of his stats point to that continuing in 2023, provided he stays with the team.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
MLB・
Yardbarker
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phillies-Braves NLDS: Burrell to throw out first pitch before Game 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A couple of months ago, Phillies legend Ryan Howard discussed a "special, special breed" of a teammate on a Jomboy Media podcast. On Saturday, "The Machine" will be back in Philadelphia.Pat Burrell, a man of many myths and legends in Philly, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead over the Braves in the best-of-five series.A win on Saturday afternoon would send the Phillies back to the National League Championship Series for...
Yardbarker
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
3 under-the-radar players the St. Louis Cardinals could sign
While these moves might not be flashy, the St. Louis Cardinals could benefit from acquiring these three players. It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals have some holes on their roster. Catcher is the most glaring need, and Willson Contreras could be a fine replacement for the retired Yadier Molina. The outfield also needs help, as it performed poorly this year with Tyler O’Neill often injured and lacking in production when he did play, along with a disappointing season at the plate for Dylan Carlson.
KMOV
Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team. “On behalf of the Cardinals organization...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS
Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Dominate Braves 8-3: Head to First NLCS Appearance in Over a Decade
Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick has blunt advice for Bears' Justin Fields
Justin Fields once again played poorly in the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, and one former NFL quarterback offered him some blunt advice. Fields went just 14/27 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Chicago’s 12-7 loss. He has now eclipsed 200...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Commanders Get Bad News On QB Carson Wentz
This is not what the Commanders wanted to hear as they end their four-game losing streak. But, would replacing an injured Wentz with backup Taylor Heinicke help the team in the long term?. You never want to see anyone get injured but Wentz has not played well this year. The...
NFL・
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
3 Braves players most to blame for season-ending NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves quest to repeat as World Series champions came to a screeching halt in the NLDS, as they ended up being upset by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves seemed to be in a great spot entering the playoffs after they edged out the New York Mets for the division crown in the National League East, but they fell behind in their series early against the Phillies and were never really able to recover.
Yardbarker
'You're not Patrick Mahomes': Justin Fields could be a huge bust
Amazon "Thursday Night Football" analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, a longtime NFL QB, had tough words for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields after another inept performance from the Bears' offense in a 12-7 loss to Washington. "You are not Peyton Manning. You're not Patrick Mahomes. You're not a pocket passer," said Fitzpatrick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
batterypower.com
Braves News: Game Three starter still unknown, ALDS update, more
The Atlanta Braves have landed in Philadelphia and are set to take on the Phillies for Game Three of the National League Division Series today at 4:37 ET. The Phillies are sending out righty Aaron Nola, who owned a 3.25 ERA during the 2022 regular season. Brian Snitker has yet...
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for hitting Aaron Judge leadoff
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by manager Aaron Boone this season. Chief among them is the decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the Cleveland...
NBC Sports
Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010
Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending division champions home for the winter. And, of course, they're dreaming big. On a gorgeous fall Saturday afternoon, the...
Yardbarker
Angels Offer Invites To Spring Training With Three Signings
The Los Angeles Angels made a few subtle signings this week, adding a trio of players who made contributions at the Major League level and one who showed flashes in Double-A. General manager Perry Minasian made some subtle adjustments to his roster mid-season and his work to round out the rest of his organization will be a work in progress to make the Angels a competitive club.
MLB・
Comments / 0