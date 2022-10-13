That time George Clooney pranked Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt with some help from Jimmy Kimmel …. George Clooney's obsession with pranking his costars is the stuff of Hollywood legend and it seems even Meryl Streep is not immune. George stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday (Oct. 13), with his longtime pal and "Ticket To Paradise" leading lady, Julia Roberts. When Jimmy asked Julia if she'd ever fallen prey to George's pranks over the years, she said she "would fall for everything" when they were shooting 2001's "Ocean's Eleven." George then outed Jimmy as being one of his pranking teammates and revealed the the late-night host inspired a particularly nasty trick George played on Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt. "He'll send me stationery of just, like, people's names," George said, gesturing at Jimmy. "You sent me Brad Pitt's stationery. And I send letters to people from Brad Pitt — horrible letters," George admitted. "I mean, I saw Meryl Streep the other night, sent her a letter years ago with a bunch of CDs that were [by a] dialect coach. I sent it from Brad. A bunch of CDs to Meryl Streep. Said, "This guy helped me with my accent in 'Troy,' I thought maybe he could help you,'" he recalled writing to the acclaimed, three-time Oscar-winner. "Meryl said she avoided Brad for like five years," George said, cracking up. He also revealed Jimmy once sent him White House stationary, complete with gold embossing. "Bill Clinton's actual stationery," he recalled. "And I send actors all the time letters from Bill Clinton about how much he loved their movie. Which I guarantee they're hanging up in their homes. So if anyone's watching, take the picture down, take it down!'"

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO