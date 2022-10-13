ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Region Comes Out To Support Hero Officers

Hundreds of people attended last night's vigil for two Bristol police officers who were shot and killed Wednesday night. Governor Ned Lamont was among the dignitaries honoring the sacrifice of Police Sergeant Dustin Demonte and officer Alex Hamzy at the Bristol Eastern High School vigil. Dozens of police officers from...
BRISTOL, CT
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut

A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
CONNECTICUT STATE

