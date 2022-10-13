ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures

For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years

This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Bainbridge Island, WA
State
Washington State
Axios Seattle

The perfect Seattle dive bar that almost disappeared: Streamline Tavern

The Streamline Tavern is the best kind of dive bar: A place where people from all walks of life wind up in conversation with total strangers.Yet the neighborhood joint in Lower Queen Anne nearly shuttered about eight years ago, until its owners lovingly moved it piece by piece to its current location.Why it matters: Many Seattle dive bars have disappeared, and watering holes like the Streamline — unpretentious with an old-school vibe — are growing increasingly rare.The backstory: The Streamline is a known haunt for local journalists. It's co-owned by former Seattle Post-Intelligencer columnist Mike Lewis, who bought his share...
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors

This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
BELLEVUE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City#Tennis Players#Americans#New Yorker#Espn#New York Times#The Mecca
102.7 KORD

6 People from Washington Who Made Time Magazine’s Cover

Being on the cover of TIME magazine has always been a prestigious honor. This week Spokane-born Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney graced the cover, looking as glamorous as the most iconic stars of any era. Sweeney's appearance got me wondering... Who else from Washington has made the cover of TIME? A...
SPOKANE, WA
secretseattle.co

All Of The Washington State Ferries Have Been Renamed For The Mariners

Here’s some fun news for your Friday: all of the Washington State Ferries have just gotten new names honoring the Mariners. So the next time you take a ferry from Seattle to Bainbridge or Vashon or wherever you’re headed (perhaps to Whidbey Island to visit the town from Practical Magic?) you may be able to say that you’re riding on the Juliooooooooooo.
WASHINGTON STATE
capitolhillseattle.com

Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird

Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

The love story that blossomed into the fun-packed Remlinger Farms

I have lived in the Greater Seattle Area for most of my life. But up until recently, I’m embarrassed to say that I was only vaguely aware of Remlinger Farms. Oh, I knew that they were known for their U-Pick berry patches, and I’ve seen their frozen pies in my local grocery store, but that was about it. But for other people, this place is an institution. In addition to its U-Pick strawberries, raspberries and pumpkins, it is home to a seasonal fun park, a giant marketplace, restaurant, wine bar and brand-new brewery. Many families come out each year to the Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festival to ride the "flying pumpkins," munch on a few pumpkin pie-spiced mini-donuts and bring home a few pumpkins found in a patch so sincere, even Linus would approve.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
secretseattle.co

The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person

Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Beautiful Snoqualmie Falls

One of the most popular attractions in the Seattle area is the Snoqualmie Falls, a 269 foot single drop waterfall. The falls are near the town of Snoqualmie, which also offers interesting attractions to tourists and locals alike. The area became an active logging site in the 1870’s with logs...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KING-5

Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week

SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Which Seattle Private Schools Are Highest Ranked for 2023?

Private schools are a bigger deal in Seattle than in most major American cities. Only San Francisco and Milwaukee enroll a larger share of their K-12 students in these pricey institutions. And one of the region's economic engines was born from a couple brainiacs who used to hack their class schedules at a ballyhooed campus in North Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy