DAILY DIGEST, 10/13: Boswell-Vidovich water war blows up over groundwater; US sued for pollution from retardant drops on wildfires; How an ARkstorm could wreak havoc on Los Angeles; Water pipes hold flood of untapped electricity potential; and more …

EVENT: Drought to Flood Symposium: Building Resilience for California’s Climate Extremes from 9am to 12:30pm. The California Department of Water Resources is hosting an event centered on the impacts of climate change extremes in California. The agenda features speaker presentations and insightful panel discussions about how to build climate change resiliency in water resources and flood management. Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lWt42165SvS8RFSMBxzISw.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO