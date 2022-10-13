ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 9

jackie
3d ago

Dang….yesterday it was Raleigh was the safest town to live in and had the best drivers……today Roy cooper is good for North Carolina. I guess tomorrow we are going to have leprechauns and rainbows.

Reply(3)
7
Related
thecentersquare.com

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee given 'D' grade by Cato Institute for spending and taxing policies

(The Center Square) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was given a "D" by the Cato Institute in its annual Fiscal Report Card on America’s Governors. Lee’s ranking was based on his spending and taxing record, including this year’s Tennessee budget, which included $500 million toward a new Tennessee Titans stadium. The state has also agreed to giving sales tax to the team at both its stadium and a 130-acre still-to-be-determined plot set for development around the stadium.
TENNESSEE STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
Business Insider

Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt gives Republicans the midterm fight they crave and takes focus off Trump 2024 and abortion rights, GOP operatives say

Polling shows voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on immigration and border security. DeSantis' political stunt in Martha's Vineyard rocketed the issues to front-page news ahead of the midterms. Republicans welcome the change of topic from abortion and Trump. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights sending migrants and asylum...
FLORIDA STATE
WBTV

North Carolina leaders reacted publicly to President Biden's pardon

A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 20 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Roy Cooper
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Doug Ducey
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins

Gov. Kim Reynolds railed against the Biden administration and told the crowd at a fundraiser Saturday that electing Democrats would roll back Republican initiatives of her previous terms. Iowa kept businesses and schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic, supported law enforcement and cut taxes, Reynolds said at her Harvest Festival event. She claimed Democrats in […] The post Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Analysis: DeSantis outraises other incumbent governors running for reelection

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has outraised other governors running for reelection in the United States. As of Sept. 2, his campaign had raised $166,578,634, Transparency USA reports. His top donor was the Republican Governors Association, which gave $17.35 million. DeSantis is running for his second...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Fiscal Policy#Politics State#Politics Governor#Cato Institute#Democrat#The John Locke Foundation#The Carolina Journal
The Hill

In a twist for first ladies, Jill Biden is diving into the midterms

First lady Jill Biden is traversing the country in the final weeks before the midterm elections, adding several stops to her already travel-heavy time in the White House and outstripping her recent predecessors in terms of campaign appearances and active fundraising. Biden this week visited Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia and Florida....
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republican campaign chief dismisses recent Democratic wins

A couple of late summer political hiccups for House Republicans don't worry the head of their campaign arm, Rep. Tom Emmer (D-MN). Throughout the 2022 cycle, House Republicans have been favored to win the majority on Nov. 8. But on Aug. 16, now-Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) flipped Alaska's lone House seat after it had been in Republican hands for 49 years. A week later, now-Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) won an upstate New York House seat where polls and pundits had favored the chances of his Republican rival, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AOL Corp

Obama to campaign for Mandela Barnes in tough Wisconsin Senate race

Former President Barack Obama is heading to Wisconsin later this month to help boost Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, a Democrat challenging GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, as well Gov. Tony Evers' re-election bid. The joint event, set for Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, will also promote other Democrats on the November ballot,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Former President Obama to join Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Barnes in Milwaukee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former President Obama will attend an early voting event with Governor Tony Evers and, Senate hopeful, Lt. Governor Barnes on Saturday, October 29 in Milwaukee. Other Democrats such as Attorney General Josh Kaul, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee will be in...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy