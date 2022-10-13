Read full article on original website
jackie
3d ago
Dang….yesterday it was Raleigh was the safest town to live in and had the best drivers……today Roy cooper is good for North Carolina. I guess tomorrow we are going to have leprechauns and rainbows.
Reply(3)
7
Related
GOP Gov. Larry Hogan called Republican governors DeSantis and Abbott busing migrants a 'terrible idea' and a stunt to 'get on TV'
"It's a terrible idea. Let's address the problem rather than trying to get on TV. It is not a serious discussion or a good solution," Hogan said.
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee given 'D' grade by Cato Institute for spending and taxing policies
(The Center Square) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was given a "D" by the Cato Institute in its annual Fiscal Report Card on America’s Governors. Lee’s ranking was based on his spending and taxing record, including this year’s Tennessee budget, which included $500 million toward a new Tennessee Titans stadium. The state has also agreed to giving sales tax to the team at both its stadium and a 130-acre still-to-be-determined plot set for development around the stadium.
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt gives Republicans the midterm fight they crave and takes focus off Trump 2024 and abortion rights, GOP operatives say
Polling shows voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on immigration and border security. DeSantis' political stunt in Martha's Vineyard rocketed the issues to front-page news ahead of the midterms. Republicans welcome the change of topic from abortion and Trump. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights sending migrants and asylum...
WBTV
North Carolina leaders reacted publicly to President Biden's pardon
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 20 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina contractors barred from doing business after scamming residents for hurricane work
(The Center Square) — Two contractors have been banned from doing business in North Carolina after Attorney General Josh Stein won judgements against them for scamming vulnerable residents. Stein won a default judgements against Dennis Daugherty, Jr., his Illinois-based business Green Lantern Services LLC, and his North Carolina-based company...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom appears in Texas, other states despite legal ban on official travel
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday appeared to flout his own state’s laws by speaking at an event in Texas, one of 22 states for which California has banned official government travel. Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political...
RELATED PEOPLE
Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins
Gov. Kim Reynolds railed against the Biden administration and told the crowd at a fundraiser Saturday that electing Democrats would roll back Republican initiatives of her previous terms. Iowa kept businesses and schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic, supported law enforcement and cut taxes, Reynolds said at her Harvest Festival event. She claimed Democrats in […] The post Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
North Carolina GOP Senate nominee Budd targets Democrat Beasley over crime, support for cashless bail
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Amid a full-court press by Republicans this fall targeting Democrats over crime, Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina is reiterating claims his rival for battleground North Carolina’s open GOP-held Senate seat is soft on the key issue. And Budd, the conservative congressman who’s running to...
thecentersquare.com
Analysis: DeSantis outraises other incumbent governors running for reelection
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has outraised other governors running for reelection in the United States. As of Sept. 2, his campaign had raised $166,578,634, Transparency USA reports. His top donor was the Republican Governors Association, which gave $17.35 million. DeSantis is running for his second...
Rubio Leads Demings In Florida's U.S. Senate Race According to Mason-Dixon
With election day five weeks away a new Mason-Dixon survey of registered Florida voters shows Republican Senator Marco Rubio continues to lead Democratic challenger Val Demings in the state's U.S. Senate race. "Statewide 47% support Rubio, 41% support Demings," pollster Brad Coker said. "Virtually unchanged since a poll we did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Carolina to receive $1.54 Billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
NORTH CAROLINA — The President Biden Administration is sending $1.54 billion to North Carolina from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will help improve roads, bridges and more. President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a $15.4 billion increase in national funding. It goes directly to North Carolina and all...
In a twist for first ladies, Jill Biden is diving into the midterms
First lady Jill Biden is traversing the country in the final weeks before the midterm elections, adding several stops to her already travel-heavy time in the White House and outstripping her recent predecessors in terms of campaign appearances and active fundraising. Biden this week visited Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia and Florida....
Dem in key senate race says there's 'great value' in dismantling justice system, wants to eliminate cash bail
North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is a supporter of eliminating cash bail and has suggested that there is "great value" in reconstructing the justice system.
Washington Examiner
House Republican campaign chief dismisses recent Democratic wins
A couple of late summer political hiccups for House Republicans don't worry the head of their campaign arm, Rep. Tom Emmer (D-MN). Throughout the 2022 cycle, House Republicans have been favored to win the majority on Nov. 8. But on Aug. 16, now-Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) flipped Alaska's lone House seat after it had been in Republican hands for 49 years. A week later, now-Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) won an upstate New York House seat where polls and pundits had favored the chances of his Republican rival, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Obama to campaign for Mandela Barnes in tough Wisconsin Senate race
Former President Barack Obama is heading to Wisconsin later this month to help boost Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, a Democrat challenging GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, as well Gov. Tony Evers' re-election bid. The joint event, set for Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, will also promote other Democrats on the November ballot,...
President Biden to visit Southern California on Wednesday
President Biden will be in Southern California Wednesday after a quick stop in Colorado.
WSAW
Former President Obama to join Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Barnes in Milwaukee
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former President Obama will attend an early voting event with Governor Tony Evers and, Senate hopeful, Lt. Governor Barnes on Saturday, October 29 in Milwaukee. Other Democrats such as Attorney General Josh Kaul, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee will be in...
Slate
The Biggest Judicial Races in the Country Are in North Carolina. Democrats Are Losing.
North Carolina voters will soon decide whether their state constitution will be defined by a slim Democratic majority that has broadened civil rights or by a new conservative majority that will narrowly interpret the rights of voters, criminal defendants, and people seeking abortion care. Both parties are pouring millions of...
Comments / 9