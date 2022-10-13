ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Free trick or treating event at Lake Lorraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Halloween at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls takes place Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The Lake Lorraine Community Director, Amy Smolik, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the fun behind the event.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
KELOLAND TV

Hunters arriving for South Dakota pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While in-state hunters had a pheasant hunting season exclusively for them from October 8 to October 10, visitors from beyond South Dakota will have a pheasant hunting season launch on Saturday, October 15. The leaves are flaunting their fall colors right now, and the...
KELOLAND TV

Kids dressed as cats for Halloween in South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So if you are kid in Scarville, Iowa, trick or treating this Halloween, you may be dressed as a cat. That’s the most popular costume in Iowa, according to AT &T which compiles information from multiple sources. Scarville is named a spooky-sounding town...
KELOLAND TV

Night sky is an attraction in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A person who lives near Wall can look up at the sky almost any night and see stars. People have been “blown away” by the sight of the night sky in South Dakota, said Katlyn Svendsen, the Global Media & Public Relations Director for the South Dakota Department of Tourism.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota

If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls

Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

‘Lucky Larry’

Larry Eide, Sioux Falls, S.D., holds the arrow he shot to take down this huge elk on a recent hunting trip to Oregon. Some family members got in on the photo, too. Wouldn't you, if you could? …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle

Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
Kickin Country 100.5

Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
IOWA STATE
KEVN

Study: South Dakota voters are not as engaged as they could be

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Election Day coming up, voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots but the number of people who actually make their voices heard might not be as high as anticipated. In a report released by WalletHub, South Dakota was ranked as one...
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

