Lynden, WA

Award Winning Residence In Bellingham

Perched over the coastline in Bellingham, Washington, this Pacific Northwest Style modern home is situated on a heavily wooded cliff site with breathtaking views of the San Juan Islands. The 1,400 square foot house was designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, and was awarded an American Institute of Architects Housing...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island

Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
BURLINGTON, WA
Island County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on two rape charges

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and Island County Sheriff’s sergeant on two separate rape charges. Island County Sheriff Rick Felici says Sgt. John Nieder is the officer who was arrested. He says Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending an...
Lynden Christian blows out Meridian, 51-0

On senior night, Lynden Christian made quick work of Meridian, 51-0. LC stays undefeated on the season, moving to 7-0 and 2-0 NWC. Senior Kade Eldridge had a typical game for him. He opened scoring for LC for the second consecutive week after a long touchdown run. He finished with two touchdowns on the night.
LYNDEN, WA
Record heat, wildfire smoke and fire danger

Buckle up for rounds of wildfire smoke this weekend. Even though it will be warm, the haze could be uncomfortable and even dangerous for some people. Highs will skyrocket well above-average. Temps could easily break new records in places like Sea-Tac Airport, Olympia and Bellingham. An Air Quality Alert is...
OLYMPIA, WA
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
SEATTLE, WA
Class of 2023: Washington Husky All-American Hatchett “Fired” by Coach

Washington Husky offensive line commit Landen Hatchett, a class of 2024 commit and younger brother to current Washington offensive lineman, Geirean Hatchett received some bad (yet humorous) news in Ferndale’s victory over the Mt. Vernon Bulldogs last night. Hatchett’s Golden Eagles had built a 41-0 lead and the coaches...
FERNDALE, WA
15 Best Restaurants in Bellingham, WA

The northern Washington town of Bellingham has a surprising number of taprooms, bakeries, and restaurants to cater to your every craving. Situated by the coast, this city possesses some of the best seafood restaurants with spectacular views of the San Juan Islands. This area also features 14 breweries and cideries...
BELLINGHAM, WA

