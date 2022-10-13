Read full article on original website
Related
idesignarch.com
Award Winning Residence In Bellingham
Perched over the coastline in Bellingham, Washington, this Pacific Northwest Style modern home is situated on a heavily wooded cliff site with breathtaking views of the San Juan Islands. The 1,400 square foot house was designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, and was awarded an American Institute of Architects Housing...
Whatcom wins in oysters and beer, two Bellingham restaurants reopen
Two gold medals were awarded to Bellingham breweries during a national festival.
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island
Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
lyndentribune.com
Andrew Hoekema.JPG
© Copyright 2022 Lynden Tribune, 113 6th Street Lynden, WA Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
kafe.com
Island County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on two rape charges
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and Island County Sheriff’s sergeant on two separate rape charges. Island County Sheriff Rick Felici says Sgt. John Nieder is the officer who was arrested. He says Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending an...
Western Front
Whatcom County is getting a new taste of Asian food with the opening of three Asian cuisines
Last month, Ferndale saw the opening of its first Asian grocery store, Ferndale Asian Grocer. The same month, Bellingham welcomed two new Asian-inspired cafes - Mochinut and Happy Lemon. Mochinut is an American-based chain of donut shops, specializing in mochi donuts, a treat that combines American doughnuts and mochi, a...
Whatcom Sheriff looking for suspected shooter in alleged road rage incident
One of the people involved in the incident allegedly reported that the other individual involved fired two shots at his vehicle.
Bellingham man suspected of I-5 vehicular homicide, DUI allegedly said he smoked marijuana
Based on field sobriety tests conducted at the scene, the Washington State Patrol believes he was slightly impaired.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Christian blows out Meridian, 51-0
On senior night, Lynden Christian made quick work of Meridian, 51-0. LC stays undefeated on the season, moving to 7-0 and 2-0 NWC. Senior Kade Eldridge had a typical game for him. He opened scoring for LC for the second consecutive week after a long touchdown run. He finished with two touchdowns on the night.
q13fox.com
Record heat, wildfire smoke and fire danger
Buckle up for rounds of wildfire smoke this weekend. Even though it will be warm, the haze could be uncomfortable and even dangerous for some people. Highs will skyrocket well above-average. Temps could easily break new records in places like Sea-Tac Airport, Olympia and Bellingham. An Air Quality Alert is...
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
realdawghuskies.com
Class of 2023: Washington Husky All-American Hatchett “Fired” by Coach
Washington Husky offensive line commit Landen Hatchett, a class of 2024 commit and younger brother to current Washington offensive lineman, Geirean Hatchett received some bad (yet humorous) news in Ferndale’s victory over the Mt. Vernon Bulldogs last night. Hatchett’s Golden Eagles had built a 41-0 lead and the coaches...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bellingham, WA
The northern Washington town of Bellingham has a surprising number of taprooms, bakeries, and restaurants to cater to your every craving. Situated by the coast, this city possesses some of the best seafood restaurants with spectacular views of the San Juan Islands. This area also features 14 breweries and cideries...
Comments / 1